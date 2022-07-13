Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, and Kate Mara

Black Mirror is finally returning for a sixth season, and Variety reports that Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, and Kate Mara are among its newly-confirmed cast members. Production is reportedly underway now.

Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan have all also joined the cast for Netflix’s smash sci-fi anthology series. This news, however, only spans Season 6’s first three episodes, with more actors being announced later for further episodes. Variety adds that we can expect the new episodes to be “more cinematic in scope,” with each being “treated as an individual film” — which might be a new trend for Netflix.

After a nearly three-year hiatus, Netflix confirmed that they’d greenlit a six season of Black Mirror, which we crowned one of the best TV shows of the 2010s. Since real life in 2020 was abysmal enough, the series’ creators decided to forego a regular season that year, and instead put out a star-studded comedy special called “Death to 2020″ starring Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Leslie Jones, Lisa Kudrow, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Season 5 of Black Mirror premiered back in June 2019. Its three episodes featured a stacked cast including Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

While you’re waiting for Black Mirror Season 6, you can also catch Paul in the latest season of HBO’s Westworld, and you can hear Mara’s voice in a new Audible Originals series called The Big Lie.