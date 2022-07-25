Marvel Shares Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP: Stream

Get ready to revisit Wakanda, because Marvel has shared a new batch of songs soundtracking the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Check out the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP below.

Produced by composer Ludwig Göransson, the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP begins with a cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry” by Nigerian artist Tems. From there, the project features “A Body, A Coffin,” performed by Ghanian artist Amaarae, and “Soy,” a track by Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan.

In a statement, Göransson called the Wakanda Forever Prologue EP “an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria. We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social and historical contexts of their music. We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material. During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film.”

Göransson continued: “Using the script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines and cultures. The instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th. Marvel revealed the first look at the film at San Diego Comic-Con with a teaser featuring Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, and more all reprising their roles from the 2018 film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP Artwork:



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue EP Tracklist:

01. No Woman No Cry — Tems

02. A Body, A Coffin — Amaarae;

03. Soy — Santa Fe Klan