Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Teaser Trailer Unveiled at Comic-Con: Watch

The road to a Black Panther sequel has certainly not been easy, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally set to arrive on November 11th. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel revealed the first thrilling look at the film.

Plot details have been kept under wraps, and fans have wondered where the franchise will go following the death of star Chadwick Boseman in 2020. The new teaser offers few hints except that Angela Bassett’s character Rowanda seems to be taking on some of the responsibilities, announcing, “I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world.”

The trailer is soundtracked by a mournful cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry,” that’s remixed with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright.” Lamar executive produced the excellent soundtrack to the original film, and if the trailer is any indication, the songs for the sequel won’t disappoint. We’ll know more on July 25th, when Marvel releases the music from the prologue. Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

Related Video

A Black Panther sequel was confirmed shortly after the release of the 2018 blockbuster, but the project stalled following the passing of the star. Rather than simply continuing the story of King T’Challa, director Ryan Coogler had to re-write the script to instead focus on the greater world of Wakanda. The project began filming last July with Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett all reprising their roles. If Beale Street Could Talk star Dominique Thorne and I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel also appear in the sequel.

Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 here.