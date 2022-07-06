Menu
BLACKPINK Announce New Album and 2022 World Tour

The new era will kick off in August

blackpink return august 2022 new album world tour
BLACKPINK, photo courtesy of YG Entertainment
July 6, 2022 | 10:39am ET

    BLACKPINK have announced they are returning with their first album in two years and an accompanying world tour. Currently in the final stages of recording the full-length, the K-pop quartet will kick off their new era beginning in August.

    “A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” the group’s label YG Entertainment revealed in a press release. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

    No further details, including dates or timelines, for the music release or upcoming tour are currently available.

    The new LP will mark BLACKPINK’s follow-up to their debut studio full-length, The Album. Released in October 2020, it featured the single “How You Like That,” one of the best songs released that year. The following January, the band made their return to the stage with their livestreamed concert “THE SHOW” and in August 2021, they shared BLACKPINK: The Movie.

    Group members Rosé and Lisa also had a busy 2021. The former dropped her debut solo project R and delivered a series of covers including Paramore’s “The Only Exception” and Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.” Meanwhile, Lisa shared her debut solo release LALISA and joined Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna on DJ Snake’s “SG.”

