BLACKPINK Share Virtual Performance of New Song “Ready for Love”: Watch

The idols debuted the track during a recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile

blackpink ready for love virtual performance pubg mobile
BLACKPINK’s “Ready for Love” video (via YouTube)
July 29, 2022 | 9:52am ET

    BLACKPINK have released the hotly anticipated music video for their new song “Ready for Love.” The K-pop group debuted the track during their recent in-game concert for PUGB Mobile, which saw BLACKPINK play a medley of hits in virtual form.

    “I’m ready for lovе/ Tell me when you rеady, ’cause I’m already, ready/ Tell me when you ready, ’cause/ I’m ready for love,” sing Jennie and Rosé on the chorus of “Ready for Love.” Watch the performance video for BLACKPINK’s “Ready for Love” below.

    Snippets of “Ready for Love” were first heard in the girl group’s 2020 Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY, which featured behind-the-scenes footage of the idols recording the track in the studio.

    Next month, BLACKPINK are slated to kick off their next musical era in the wake of their 2020 debut THE ALBUM. It will include new music as well as “large-scale productions” and “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year.”

    In between albums, both Rosé and Lisa launched their own solo projects with their respective mini-albums R and LALISA The latter was also tapped to collab with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion on 2021’s “SG.”

