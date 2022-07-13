Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bob Dylan Announces First UK/European Tour in Five Years

The legendary bard will play shows in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Scotland

Bob Dylan 2022 tour dates
Bob Dylan, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2022 | 9:45am ET

    Bob Dylan is heading across the Atlantic for his first UK/European tour in more than five years.

    Beginning in September, the legendary bard will bring his “Never Ending Tour” to Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Scotland.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15th via Ticketmaster. You can find individual ticket links for each show below.

    Related Video

    The upcoming dates come in support of Dylan’s latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. He also recently re-recorded “Blowin’ in the Wind” with T Bone Burnett — and the lone copy of the collaboration recently sold for $1.7 million.

    Advertisement

    In November, he will publish his first book of new writing in nearly two decades, The Philosophy of Modern Song.

    Bob Dylan 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum (Tix)
    09/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena (Tix)
    09/29 – Gotenburg, SE @ Scandinavium (Tix)
    09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)
    10/11 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex (Tix)
    10/12 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex (Tix)
    10/13 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex (Tix)
    10/15 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (Tix)
    10/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (Tix)
    10/19 – London, UK @ London Palladium (Tix)
    10/20 – London, UK @ London Palladium (Tix)
    10/23 – London, UK @ London Palladium (Tix)
    10/24 – London, UK @ London Palladium (Tix)
    10/26 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena (Tix)
    10/27 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena (Tix)
    10/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena (Tix)
    10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo (Tix)
    10/31 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo (Tix)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ty segall tour dates 2022 solo acoustic shows alternative rock music news tickets

Ty Segall Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Dates for 2022

July 13, 2022

Dream Theater's Petrucci and Portnoy reunite

Dream Theater's John Petrucci Announces Fall 2022 US Solo Tour Dates with Mike Portnoy on Drums

July 13, 2022

archers of loaf in the surface noise new single album announcement alternative rock music news release date stream

Archers of Loaf Announce Comeback Album Reason in Decline, 2022 Tour Dates

July 13, 2022

remain in light concert

Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce Remain in Light Celebration Concert

July 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bob Dylan Announces First UK/European Tour in Five Years

Menu Shop Search Sale