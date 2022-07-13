Bob Dylan Announces First UK/European Tour in Five Years

Bob Dylan is heading across the Atlantic for his first UK/European tour in more than five years.

Beginning in September, the legendary bard will bring his “Never Ending Tour” to Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Scotland.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15th via Ticketmaster. You can find individual ticket links for each show below.

The upcoming dates come in support of Dylan’s latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. He also recently re-recorded “Blowin’ in the Wind” with T Bone Burnett — and the lone copy of the collaboration recently sold for $1.7 million.

In November, he will publish his first book of new writing in nearly two decades, The Philosophy of Modern Song.

Bob Dylan 2022 Tour Dates:

09/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum (Tix)

09/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena (Tix)

09/29 – Gotenburg, SE @ Scandinavium (Tix)

09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

10/11 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex (Tix)

10/12 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex (Tix)

10/13 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex (Tix)

10/15 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (Tix)

10/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (Tix)

10/19 – London, UK @ London Palladium (Tix)

10/20 – London, UK @ London Palladium (Tix)

10/23 – London, UK @ London Palladium (Tix)

10/24 – London, UK @ London Palladium (Tix)

10/26 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena (Tix)

10/27 – Hull, UK @ Bonus Arena (Tix)

10/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena (Tix)

10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo (Tix)

10/31 – Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo (Tix)