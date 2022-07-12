Bob Mould Announces 2022 US Tour Dates

Bob Mould has added a new run of September shows to his solo electric 2022 US tour along with a July 30th make-up show in Seattle. Will Johnson will serve as the opener, with H.C. McEntire taking over in October.

The new string of dates begins on September 11th in Bozeman, Montana, and will include stops in Colorado Springs, Denver, and Austin. From there, the trek will continue with previously announced shows in Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, and more before closing out on October 23rd in Asheville, North Carolina.

See the full schedule below. The new dates go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, where you can currently grab seats for the October dates.

During the tour, fans can expect to see Mould performing tracks from his latest solo album, 2020’s Blue Hearts, as well as cuts from throughout his post-Hüsker Dü solo career. In February, he released The Ocean, an EP featuring three solo acoustic live performances.

Bob Mould 2022 Tour Dates:

07/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door

09/11 — Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

09/13 — Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective

09/14 — South Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

09/16 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

09/17 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

09/18 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

09/20 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery

09/22 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

09/23 — Houston, TX @ Continental Club: Houston

09/24 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

10/07 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/08 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery Nashville

10/11 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ City Winery Atlanta

10/14 — Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

10/15 — Charleston, SC @ The Pour House

10/16 — Carrboro, NC @ ArtsCenter

10/18 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

10/19 — Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap

10/21 — Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

10/22 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

10/23 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle