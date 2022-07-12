Menu
Bob Mould Announces 2022 US Tour Dates

His solo electric outing adds a run of September shows

bob mould 2022 us tour dates
Bob Mould, photo by Joshua Pickering
July 12, 2022 | 3:52pm ET

    Bob Mould has added a new run of September shows to his solo electric 2022 US tour along with a July 30th make-up show in Seattle. Will Johnson will serve as the opener, with H.C. McEntire taking over in October.

    The new string of dates begins on September 11th in Bozeman, Montana, and will include stops in Colorado Springs, Denver, and Austin. From there, the trek will continue with previously announced shows in Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, and more before closing out on October 23rd in Asheville, North Carolina.

    See the full schedule below. The new dates go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, where you can currently grab seats for the October dates.

    Related Video

    During the tour, fans can expect to see Mould performing tracks from his latest solo album, 2020’s Blue Hearts, as well as cuts from throughout his post-Hüsker Dü solo career. In February, he released The Ocean, an EP featuring three solo acoustic live performances.

    Bob Mould 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door
    09/11 — Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
    09/13 — Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective
    09/14 — South Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
    09/16 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
    09/17 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
    09/18 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
    09/20 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
    09/22 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
    09/23 — Houston, TX @ Continental Club: Houston
    09/24 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
    10/07 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    10/08 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater
    10/09 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery Nashville
    10/11 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
    10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ City Winery Atlanta
    10/14 — Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
    10/15 — Charleston, SC @ The Pour House
    10/16 — Carrboro, NC @ ArtsCenter
    10/18 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
    10/19 — Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap
    10/21 — Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
    10/22 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
    10/23 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

