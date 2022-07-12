Bob Mould Announces 2022 US Tour Dates

Bob Mould has added a new run of September shows to his solo electric 2022 US tour along with a July 30th make-up show in Seattle. Will Johnson will serve as the opener, with H.C. McEntire taking over in October.
The new string of dates begins on September 11th in Bozeman, Montana, and will include stops in Colorado Springs, Denver, and Austin. From there, the trek will continue with previously announced shows in Louisville, Nashville, Atlanta, and more before closing out on October 23rd in Asheville, North Carolina.
See the full schedule below. The new dates go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, where you can currently grab seats for the October dates.
During the tour, fans can expect to see Mould performing tracks from his latest solo album, 2020’s Blue Hearts, as well as cuts from throughout his post-Hüsker Dü solo career. In February, he released The Ocean, an EP featuring three solo acoustic live performances.
Bob Mould 2022 Tour Dates:
07/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door
09/11 — Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
09/13 — Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective
09/14 — South Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
09/16 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
09/17 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
09/18 — Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
09/20 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery
09/22 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
09/23 — Houston, TX @ Continental Club: Houston
09/24 — Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
10/07 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/08 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ City Winery Nashville
10/11 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
10/12 — Atlanta, GA @ City Winery Atlanta
10/14 — Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
10/15 — Charleston, SC @ The Pour House
10/16 — Carrboro, NC @ ArtsCenter
10/18 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
10/19 — Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap
10/21 — Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
10/22 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
10/23 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle