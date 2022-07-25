Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Announce Fall Tour Dates

Including a three-night stand in San Francisco to celebrate Weir's 75th birthday

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, photo courtesy of band
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 25, 2022 | 1:35pm ET

    Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, a.k.a. Bobby Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane, and Jeff Chimenti, have mapped out a fall tour.

    Running from late September to early November, the tour’s itinerary includes four nights at Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, DC with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, as well as two nights each in Eugene, Oregon; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Denver, Colorado. Most notably, the band will celebrate Weir’s 75th birthday with a three-night stand at The Warfield in San Francisco, California. Check out the complete schedule below.

    A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time ahead of a public on-sale beginning Friday, July 29th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Weir recently wrapped up a summer tour with Dead & Company. You can revisit our recap of the band’s Los Angeles concert here.

    Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/30 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater
    10/01 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl
    10/05 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall
    10/06 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall
    10/08 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall
    10/09 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall
    10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
    10/21 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
    10/22 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
    10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    10/26 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
    10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels
    10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels
    10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
    11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at The Eccles
    11/04 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    11/05 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks Announces Fall Tour Dates with Vanessa Carlton

July 25, 2022

Adele

Adele Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency

July 25, 2022

swedish house mafia canceled shows

Swedish House Mafia Cancel Multiple Tour Dates Due to Poor Ticket Sales

July 23, 2022

U2 to play Las Vegas in 2023

U2 to Open Las Vegas' MSG Sphere in 2023: Report

July 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Announce Fall Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale