Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Announce Fall Tour Dates

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, a.k.a. Bobby Weir, Don Was, Jay Lane, and Jeff Chimenti, have mapped out a fall tour.

Running from late September to early November, the tour’s itinerary includes four nights at Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, DC with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, as well as two nights each in Eugene, Oregon; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Denver, Colorado. Most notably, the band will celebrate Weir’s 75th birthday with a three-night stand at The Warfield in San Francisco, California. Check out the complete schedule below.

A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time ahead of a public on-sale beginning Friday, July 29th via Ticketmaster.

Weir recently wrapped up a summer tour with Dead & Company. You can revisit our recap of the band’s Los Angeles concert here.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros 2022 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

10/01 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

10/05 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall

10/08 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall

10/09 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center Concert Hall

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

10/21 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

10/22 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/26 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels

10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Theater at Virgin Hotels

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at The Eccles

11/04 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

11/05 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom