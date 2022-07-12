Menu
Brandi Carlile Taps Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna for Girls Just Wanna Weekend Festival 2023

Lucius, Yola, Allison Russel, and more will also take part in the women-fronted festival

Sara Bareilles (photo via Facebook), Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris (photo by Ben Kaye), and Wynonna (photo via Facebook)
July 11, 2022 | 9:56pm ET

    Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival will return to the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico next year. Set for January 9th through 13th, 2023, the fourth installment of the women-fronted destination concert will feature Maren Morris, Sara Bareilles, Wynonna Judd, and more.

    Lucius, Yola, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby, Brandy Clark, and Brittney Spencer round off the Girls Just Wanna Weekend lineup. Carlile will, of course, headline the event.

    Guests will have the choice of staying at either the Hard Rock Hotel or the adults-only Barceló Maya Riviera Resort for the all-inclusive destination festival. Packages offer guests such perks as unlimited drinks and access to spas and fitness centers, while those who choose to stay at the Barceló Maya Riviera Resort will have access to complimentary door-to-door shuttle service to Hard Rock to catch performances at the Main Stage.

    Guests who purchased a Blind Faith pre-book packages can reserve their spots on Thursday, July 14th, while those on the Blind Faith waitlist will have access to remaining rooms on Friday, July 15th at 1:00 p.m. ET. General tickets then go on sale on Friday, July 15th at 2:00 p.m. ET on the Girls Just Wanna Weekend website.

    Before Girls Just Wanna Weekend, Carlile will tour the US throughout 2022, including dates with Brittany Howard, Indigo Girls, and some of her Girls Just Wanna guests. Tickets to those dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Carlile’s last album was 2021’s In These Silent Dayswhich earned the singer-songwriter five Grammy nominations and a spot on Barack Obama’s list of his favorite songs of the year.

