Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Breaking Bad Set to Leave Netflix: Report

The license for the show expires in early 2025

breaking bad leaving netflix
Breaking Bad (AMC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 25, 2022 | 6:16pm ET

    Netflix’s deal for Breaking Bad has been mutually beneficial for both parties, even leading to the creation of a prequel movie exclusively for the streamer. According to a report from TheWrap, however, the show is one of several titles in the service’s US library that will be departing unless an extension is reached before the current agreement expires in early 2025.

    Per TheWrap, Netflix’s license with Sony Television for Breaking Bad runs through February 10th, 2025. Netflix also has the streaming rights for the prequel series Better Call Saul, which has seen renewed interest since the final season debuted on AMC in April.

    Breaking Bad is just one of several popular series that are set to leave Netflix. New GirlCommunityNCIS, and How to Get Away with Murder all have deals that expire before the end of 2024.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Like The Office and 30 Rock before it, Community is set to become exclusive to Peacock, but it’s not out of the question that Netflix could pony up to renew the licenses for the other shows, including Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

    With Netflix continuing to hemorrhage subscribers, the company has motivation to retain some of the more reliable performers in its catalog. After all, measures like adding an “extra home” fee for sharing accounts between households and launching a cheaper, ad-supported tier won’t make a difference if there aren’t enough appealing shows to watch.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

netflix extra home fee streaming platform tv news

Netflix to Begin Charging "Extra Home" Fee for Sharing Accounts Between Households

July 24, 2022

netflix ad tier smaller worse catalog

Netflix's Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Will Offer Smaller, Worse Catalog

July 21, 2022

netflix 2022 second quarter earnings report

Netflix Loses Nearly One Million Subscribers Worldwide

July 19, 2022

netflix ad-supported tier ads

Netflix Adds Cheaper Tier for Customers Who "Don’t Mind Advertising"

June 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Breaking Bad Set to Leave Netflix: Report

Menu Shop Search Sale