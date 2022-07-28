Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Brian Eno Announces New Album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, Shares “There Were Bells”: Stream

Eno's first album to feature his vocals on the majority of tracks since 2005

brian eno foreverandevernomore new album there were bells new song
Brian Eno, photo by Cecily Eno
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 28, 2022 | 10:25am ET

    Brian Eno has announced his new solo album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, out October 14th via Verve/UMC. As a preview, he’s shared the lead single “There Were Bells,” an emotional commentary on the global climate emergency. Stream it below.

    The 10-track LP was recorded at Eno’s West London studio and marks the first album to feature his vocals on the majority of songs since 2005’s Another Day on Earth. Eno produced it himself with contributions from Leo Abrahams, Roger Eno, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, Cecily Eno, Darla Eno, and Jon Hopkins.

    “Like everybody else — except, apparently, most of the governments of the world — I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” Eno said about the new album in a statement. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it… and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever… hence the album title.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued, “These aren’t propaganda songs to tell you what to believe and how to act. Instead they’re my own exploration of my own feelings. The hope is that they will invite you, the listener, to share those experiences and explorations.”

    FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital formats. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “There Were Bells” — along with “Garden of Stars” — was written by Eno for an August 2021 gig with his brother Roger at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece that marked his first live performance in 11 years. While Eno mournfully sang about “storms and floods of blood of human life,” wildfires raged in temperatures higher than 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Eno recalled, “Here we are at the birthplace of Western civilisation, probably witnessing the end of it.”

    Eno’s last album was 2017’s Reflection. Since then, he’s worked on David Byrne’s 2018 album American Utopia, released the collaborative LP Mixing Colours with Roger Eno, and contributed to a compilation album benefitting medical aid for Palestine. More recently, Eno has expressed his disdain for NFTs and shared an Earth Day charity album featuring Michael Stipe, Peter Gabriel, Big Thief, and more.

    Advertisement

    FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Artwork:

    brian eno foreverandevernomore new album there were bells new song

    FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE Tracklist:\
    01. Who Gives a Thought
    02. We Let It In
    03. Icarus or Blériot
    04. Garden of Stars
    05. Inclusion
    06. There Were Bells
    07. Sherry
    08. I’m Hardly Me
    09. These Small Noises
    10. Making Gardens Out of Silence

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen Tribute Album to Feature Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop, Mavis Staples, & More

July 28, 2022

chris shiflett long long year origins foo fighters new single

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Shares Origins of New Single "Long Long Year": Exclusive

July 28, 2022

David Lee Roth new song ode to Van Halen

David Lee Roth Unveils Ode to Van Halen with New Song "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway": Stream

July 27, 2022

OFF! album tour single

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce New Album and 2022 Tour, Unleash "War Above Los Angeles": Stream

July 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brian Eno Announces New Album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, Shares "There Were Bells": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale