The What Podcast: Briston Maroney Talks Having His Dad at Bonnaroo ’22 and Wristband Tan Lines

Knoxville artist sits for an interview on The Farm

The What Podcast at Bonnaroo 2022: Briston Maroney, photo by Anthony Merriweather
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
July 7, 2022 | 10:30am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    While down at Bonnaroo this year, The What podcast hosts Barry and Lord Taco got to speak with Briston Maroney for what is technically the Knoxville artist’s third time on the show.

    Following his That Tent show on Friday, Maroney spoke about what it means to be playing Bonnaroo — especially as his father was in the audience this year for the Father’s Day weekend set. He also touched on “that guy” in high school who always came back from The Farm wearing his wristbands until it fell off and the tan lines that remained like a badge of honor.

    Take a listen to the episode above, or watch video of it below. If you missed it, don’t forget to check out The What podcast’s full recap of Bonnaroo 2022 as well. You can also see what you might have missed at Bonnaroo by catching Briston Maroney on the road this summer; check out his schedule and grab tickets here.

    This is one of three “snackable” episodes coming from The What this week as the gang reveals all their artist interviews from Bonnaroo 2022. Stay tuned for more episodes coming Friday and Saturday (July 8th and 9th).

