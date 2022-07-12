Briston Maroney Announces Paradise Festival, Shares Single “Paradise”: Stream

Briston Maroney wants to take you to paradise: The singer-songwriter has curated a two-night festival set to go down this November at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, where he’ll give headlining performances preceded by Indigo De Souza, The Greeting Committee, Sunflower Bean, and more. To mark the occasion, Maroney has shared a new single also called “Paradise” today.

Maroney — who’s based in Nashville — partnered with local charities for his Paradise festival, which takes place November 3rd and 4th. He’ll headline both nights, while fans can also catch MICHELLE, Annie DiRusso, and Cece Coakley.

“Paradise,” the song, is a fitting sample of the type of fun fans can expect at the fest. Written by Maroney with production from Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver, Dijon), the rousing pop-rock track envisions a life free of mundanities: “How easy would it be to put the nine-to-five behind/ A sandcastle royalty and seven seas of heaven shinin’?” Maroney hollers on the shiny chorus.

Tickets for Maroney’s Paradise go on sale this Wednesday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. ET; you can get yours at Ticketmaster. See the festival poster and listen to “Paradise” below.

If you can’t get to Nashville to catch Maroney at Paradise, he’s also headed on a tour across North America and Europe this fall through 2022, including his appearance at Bonnaroo. Last year, he released his debut album Sunflower.