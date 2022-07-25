Menu
Britney Spears Records “Tiny Dancer” Duet with Elton John: Report

The song is expected to come out next month

britney spears elton john tiny dancer
Britney Spears (photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images) and Elton John (photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
July 25, 2022 | 5:19pm ET

    Elton John recently declared that women are making the best music right now, which may be why he tapped none other than pop princess Britney Spears to join him for a new version of “Tiny Dancer.”

    According to Page SixSpears and John recorded a duet of his 1971 classic at a Beverly Hills studio with help from Grammy-winning super producer Andrew Watt, who’s worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, and Ozzy Osbourne.

    “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” a source told the tabloid. The track is set to be released by Universal Music next month.

    “Tiny Dancer” would be Spears’ first official release since her 13-year conservatorship ended last year. Hopefully, the track features those raw, edgy vocals Spears teased on Instagram earlier this month.

    Since being granted her freedom, Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari — and received a restraining order against her ex-husband Jason Alexander, who attempted to crash the wedding.

    As for John, the Rocket Man recently teamed up with British rockers Yard Act to lend piano and backing vocals to a new version of their song “100% Endurance.” He also provided us with an update on the new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. The artist’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” continues into next year, and tickets are on sale now.

