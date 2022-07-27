Menu
Bruce Springsteen Joins Bleachers for “Chinatown” Performance in New York: Watch

Springsteen and Jack Antonoff shared the stage at Radio City Music Hall

Bruce Springsteen Bleachers Chinatown live radio city music hall jack antonoff
Bruce Springsteen and Bleachers at New York’s Radio City Music Hall (via YouTube)
July 27, 2022 | 12:02pm ET

    Bruce Springsteen joined Jack Antonoff’s rock outfit Bleachers to perform “Chinatown” at their concert in New York City on Tuesday night (July 26th). It marked The Boss’ latest surprise appearance in a series of live drop-ins, having already previously joined Coldplay and Sir Paul McCartney (twice).

    In the middle of Bleachers’ headlining set at Radio City Music Hall, the new grandfather took the stage to duet with Antonoff on “Chinatown,” the collaborative single featured on the band’s 2021 album Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night. Springsteen, strapped with an acoustic guitar, strummed along and contributed backing vocals but largely ceded the spotlight to his fellow New Jersey native’s unrelenting showmanship. The pair previously recorded a live rendition of the song on the roof of New York’s Electric Lady Studios in December 2020. Watch fan-captured footage of the moment and the full setlist below.

    Bleachers are just days away from wrapping their North American tour, but their fall itinerary includes festival stops to Chicago’s Riot Fest and Maryland’s All Things Go. Months later, Bruce and the E Street Band will embark on a 2023 world tour. Grab your tickets to Bleachers’ current run here, and The Boss’ globe-trotting trek here.

    Springsteen’s live appearance could not come at a better time. The Boss has come under heavy scrutiny for the “dynamic pricing” model used by Ticketmaster for his upcoming tour, which caused some first-day ticket prices to hit $5,000. The company clarified in a statement that only about 1.3% of total tickets have sold for more than $1,000, and his manager Jon Landau later chimed in, saying, “I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

    Meanwhile, for all-things Antonoff, peep Consequence’s rolling list of every song Jack Antonoff has produced, which was recently updated to include his work on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

