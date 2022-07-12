Bruce Springsteen Announces US Tour with The E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to embark on their first tour in six years. Today, they’ve announced a run of concerts taking place in the US between February and April 2023.

The tour launches on February 1st in Tampa, Florida and hits cities like Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, and Austin, Portland, and Seattle through the end of the month. Following a string of shows in the midwest in early March, Springsteen and co. will play a number of gigs along the east coast — including Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and UBS Arena on Long Island. Appropriately, the leg concludes with a date in Springsteen’s native New Jersey on April 14th. Afterwards, Springsteen and the E Street Band will spend the summer touring Europe. Details on a second North American leg taking place in August, as well as shows in the UK will be announced shortly.

Tickets to Springsteen’s US shows go on sale between Wednesday, July 20th and Friday, July 29th via Ticketmaster. You can find specific on-sale dates and ticket links below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Select shows will utilize Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, which requires fans to pre-register in order to purchase tickets. A pre-registration is now ongoing through Sunday, July 17th. For shows utilizing Verified Fan, the Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. local time. If tickets remain, a general on-sale for all fans begins the same day at 3:00 p.m. local time with no code required.

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)

04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani (Tix)

05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo (Tix)

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland (Tix)

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)

06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena (Tix)

06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)

07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)

07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)

07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion (Tix)

07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring

07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza (Tix)