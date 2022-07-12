Bruce Springsteen Announces US Tour with The E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to embark on their first tour in six years. Today, they’ve announced a run of concerts taking place in the US between February and April 2023.
The tour launches on February 1st in Tampa, Florida and hits cities like Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, and Austin, Portland, and Seattle through the end of the month. Following a string of shows in the midwest in early March, Springsteen and co. will play a number of gigs along the east coast — including Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and UBS Arena on Long Island. Appropriately, the leg concludes with a date in Springsteen’s native New Jersey on April 14th. Afterwards, Springsteen and the E Street Band will spend the summer touring Europe. Details on a second North American leg taking place in August, as well as shows in the UK will be announced shortly.
Tickets to Springsteen’s US shows go on sale between Wednesday, July 20th and Friday, July 29th via Ticketmaster. You can find specific on-sale dates and ticket links below.
Select shows will utilize Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, which requires fans to pre-register in order to purchase tickets. A pre-registration is now ongoing through Sunday, July 17th. For shows utilizing Verified Fan, the Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. local time. If tickets remain, a general on-sale for all fans begins the same day at 3:00 p.m. local time with no code required.
Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:
02/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Tix) – Thu, July 21st
03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th
03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th
04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)
04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)
05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)
05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)
05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)
05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)
05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)
05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani (Tix)
05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo (Tix)
05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)
05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)
06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland (Tix)
06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)
06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena (Tix)
06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)
07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)
07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)
07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)
07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)
07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion (Tix)
07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring
07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza (Tix)