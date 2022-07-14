Menu
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce UK Tour, Hyde Park Shows

Their first visit to the UK since 2016

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen, photo by Danny Clinch
July 14, 2022 | 9:26am ET

    Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have confirmed a series of massive UK concerts as part of their upcoming world tour.

    Marking their first UK shows since 2016, Springsteen and co. will play Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30th and Birmingam’s Villa Park on June 16th. They’ll then headline two nights of BST Hyde Park in London on July 6th and 8th. In between these dates, they’ll crisscross Europe.

    Tickets for the UK shows go on sale Thursday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Earlier this week, Springsteen and the E Street Band announced the first leg of their US tour, with a second run of American shows expected to follow later in the summer.

    Advertisement

    You can find Springsteen and the E Street Band’s as currently announced tour schedule, as well as individual ticket links and on-sale dates, below. You can also find more information on how to purchase tickets here.

    Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
    02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
    02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
    02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
    02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
    02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
    02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
    02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
    02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
    02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
    02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
    03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
    03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Tix) – Thu, July 21st
    03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
    03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
    03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
    03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
    03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th
    03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th
    03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Tix) – Wed, July 20th
    03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
    03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd
    03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th
    03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
    04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
    04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
    04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Tix) – Wed, July 27th
    04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th
    04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
    04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
    04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th
    04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)
    04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)
    05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)
    05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)
    05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)
    05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)
    05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)
    05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani (Tix)
    05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo (Tix)
    05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)
    05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)
    05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Tix) – Thu, July 21st
    06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland (Tix)
    06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)
    06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park (Tix) – Thu, July 21st
    06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena (Tix)
    06/24 –  Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
    06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
    06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
    06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)
    07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)
    07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park (Tix) – Thu, July 21st
    07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park (Tix) – Thu, July 21st
    07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)
    07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)
    07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)
    07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion (Tix)
    07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring
    07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
    07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza (Tix)

