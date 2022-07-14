Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce UK Tour, Hyde Park Shows

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have confirmed a series of massive UK concerts as part of their upcoming world tour.

Marking their first UK shows since 2016, Springsteen and co. will play Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30th and Birmingam’s Villa Park on June 16th. They’ll then headline two nights of BST Hyde Park in London on July 6th and 8th. In between these dates, they’ll crisscross Europe.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale Thursday, July 21st via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

Earlier this week, Springsteen and the E Street Band announced the first leg of their US tour, with a second run of American shows expected to follow later in the summer.

Advertisement

You can find Springsteen and the E Street Band’s as currently announced tour schedule, as well as individual ticket links and on-sale dates, below. You can also find more information on how to purchase tickets here.

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Tix) – Wed, July 20th

03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum (Tix) – Fri, July 22nd

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Tix) – Wed, July 27th

04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena (Tix) – Tue, July 26th

04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (Tix) – Fri, July 29th

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)

04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic (Tix)

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena (Tix)

05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani (Tix)

05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo (Tix)

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland (Tix)

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)

06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena (Tix)

06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)

07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka (Tix)

07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park (Tix) – Thu, July 21st

07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)

07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion (Tix)

07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring

07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza (Tix)