BTS and Snoop Dog Appear on New Benny Blanco Song “Bad Decisions”

Artist and producer Benny Blanco has recruited some big names for the first single off his forthcoming album. “Bad Decisions,” set to arrive on August 5th, will feature BTS and Snoop Dogg.

More specifically, the members of the BTS vocal line (Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) will be appearing on the track. “I’m still pinching myself,” said Blanco in a statement. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

Benny Blanco has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, contributing as a songwriter and producer to the work of artists like Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Rihanna, and Katy Perry. He’s made it clear that he’s as part of the BTS ARMY as many of the fans, and recently jumped at the chance to combine three fan-voted BTS tracks into an official remix.

What’s more, the collaboration will include special opportunities with Xbox, which has promised fans all around the globe “several unique and unprecedented ways to celebrate the release.”

According to a timeline shared by Benny Blanco, the release will also include a music video, and teasers will begin rolling out starting this week on July 22nd. Find the full release schedule below.

BTS are remaining busy through their current phase dubbed “chapter 2,” which promised a time for the members to pursue more individual projects. Recently, Jungkook jumped on “Left and Right” with Charlie Puth, and j-hope released a full-length album, Jack in the Box, while gearing up for a headlining appearance at Lollapalooza.