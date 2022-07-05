Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BTS’ Record Label BIGHIT Music Enlists ARMY Against “Malicious” Online Posts

BIGHIT warns: "There will be no settlement nor leniency"

BTS BIGHIT Music ARMY Online Comments
BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 5, 2022 | 12:37pm ET

    BIGHIT Music, the South Korean record label behind BTS, has called on the pop group’s fabled fan ARMY to combat “malicious postings” directed at the band. In a note shared via Weverse on June 29th, the label revealed that it had “filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives.”

    The statement served as an “update” to legal proceedings that the company says it “regularly initiates” against “perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism.” Specificially, the company pointed to a single poster who used “dozens of different IP addresses” to post “malicious comments” about the band on the South Korean internet forum DC Inside and will now be faced with litigation.

    They also made an example out of “the accused of an ongoing investigation” who “recently attempted to settle the case,” saying, “there will be no settlement nor leniency. We would like to stress that we will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that these malicious acts are not repeated, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The process of holding toxic internet trolls accountable could seem hopeless, but BIGHIT made it clear that they will remain vigilant in protecting their artists from “more defamation postings with extremely malicious and delusional content.” They also hinted at more happening behind the scenes, stating, “We cannot reveal every detail of the content of the complaint to ensure a proper investigation.” The post concluded with a reminder to ARMY that “reports from our fans are very helpful in responding to such activities” and directed fans to report cases of abuse to their email hotline: protect@bighitmusic.co.kr.

    In early June, misinterpreted comments by BTS suggested a surprise, extended hiatus. Members of the band later clarified that they were “remaining active as a group” and “that this is not the end.” Those fears were alleviated as the Korean pop septet opened their “new chapter” last Friday, July 1st with the debut of j-hope‘s solo single “MORE.” He’ll release his solo album Jack in the Box on July 15th and end the month headlining the closing night of Lollapalooza.

    BTS released the anthology album PROOF in June, which featured the new tracks “Run BTS” and “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Olivia Rodrigo Torn Natalie Imbruglia Cover Sour World Tour Tickets

Olivia Rodrigo Covers Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" at Manchester Dive Bar: Watch

July 5, 2022

Bartees Strange mental health podcast bipoc mental health embracing validationGOING THERE, photo by Leon Piotrowski

Going There: Bartees Strange Embraces Validation for BIPOC Mental Health Month

July 5, 2022

michael jackson songs pulled from streaming platforms

Three Michael Jackson Songs Pulled from Streaming Amid Debate Over Fake Vocals

July 5, 2022

Tye Trujillo Master of Puppets Stranger Things

Robert Trujillo's Son Tye Played Metallica's "Master of Puppets" for Stranger Things Season 4 Finale

July 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS' Record Label BIGHIT Music Enlists ARMY Against "Malicious" Online Posts

Menu Shop Search Sale