Countryside Estate Where BTS Filmed Reality Series In the Soop Listed on Airbnb

Two members of ARMY will soon have an opportunity to book an Airbnb at the same countryside location where BTS kicked back for their reality series In the Soop.

During Season 2 of the show, BTS relocated to the private estate in Pyeongchang, South Korea for four days while taking a brief, unstructured respite from their insanely packed schedules. The one-night stay on August 29th will only cost $7 in a nod to the number of members in the group. Booking opens on August 1st at 10:00 p.m. ET here.

Though guests won’t have access to the full property, the listing includes a karaoke machine featuring all of BTS’ music and access to the pool, basketball court, weight room, and trampoline. There will also be catered meals featuring charcoal grilled Korean beef, tteokbokki, and egg tarts made by Bang & Bakers.

While there is only one overnight stay offered as of now, Billboard reports fans will have an opportunity in the future to check out the property while staying at other listings.

Premiering in 2020, the first season of In the Soop saw BTS taking a one-week break at a lakeside property in Chuncheon. Season 2 aired in 2021, along with a separate edition starring fellow boyband SEVENTEEN.

Most recently, a spinoff titled In the Soop: Friendcation featuring BTS member V and his friends Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy premiered on JTBC and Disney+ on July 22nd.

On the music front, BTS are set to appear with Snoop Dogg on Benny Blanco’s upcoming single “Bad Decisions.” They’re currently in a phase dubbed “chapter 2,” which is more focused on individual projects. Thus far, j-hope has released a new full-length album, Jack in the Box, ahead of his headlining appearance at Lollapalooza this weekend.