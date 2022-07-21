Cannibal Corpse have announced a fall 2022 North American tour. The death metal vets will also be headlining the first-ever Denver edition of the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest on December 2nd.
The stacked tour package features Dark Funeral, Immolation, and Black Anvil as support. The outing kicks off November 3rd in Silver Spring, Maryland, and runs through December 10th in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Tickets to the headlining shows and the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest go on sale this Friday (July 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales for the festival start today (July 21st) at 10 a.m. MT using the code ELECTRIC.
All four bands are on the bill for the two-day Denver festival and will play the opening night on Friday (December 2nd). Other acts on the Decibel bill include Pig Destroyer, Skinless, Wayfarer, Thantifaxath, Wake, Of Feather and Bone, Oryx, Glacial Tomb, and In the Company of Serpents.
Cannibal Corpse have remained busy supporting their excellent 2021 offering Violence Unimagined. Earlier this year, the band embarked on a spring tour and headlined the Philadelphia edition of the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest back in June.
Below you can see the full list of Cannibal Corpse’s fall 2022 North American tour dates and the fliers for the trek and the festival. Get tickets here.
Cannibal Corpse’s Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:
11/03 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
11/04 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
11/05 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/08 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
11/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
11/11 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
11/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
11/15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
11/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
11/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
11/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
11/29 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
12/02 – Denver, CO @ Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest at Summit Music Hall
12/03 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
12/04 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
12/05 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC
12/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre
12/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse
12/09 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
12/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live