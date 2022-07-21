Cannibal Corpse have announced a fall 2022 North American tour. The death metal vets will also be headlining the first-ever Denver edition of the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest on December 2nd.

The stacked tour package features Dark Funeral, Immolation, and Black Anvil as support. The outing kicks off November 3rd in Silver Spring, Maryland, and runs through December 10th in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tickets to the headlining shows and the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest go on sale this Friday (July 22nd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales for the festival start today (July 21st) at 10 a.m. MT using the code ELECTRIC.

All four bands are on the bill for the two-day Denver festival and will play the opening night on Friday (December 2nd). Other acts on the Decibel bill include Pig Destroyer, Skinless, Wayfarer, Thantifaxath, Wake, Of Feather and Bone, Oryx, Glacial Tomb, and In the Company of Serpents.

Cannibal Corpse have remained busy supporting their excellent 2021 offering Violence Unimagined. Earlier this year, the band embarked on a spring tour and headlined the Philadelphia edition of the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest back in June.

Below you can see the full list of Cannibal Corpse’s fall 2022 North American tour dates and the fliers for the trek and the festival. Get tickets here.

Cannibal Corpse’s Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:

11/03 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/04 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

11/05 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/08 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

11/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

11/11 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

11/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

11/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

11/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

11/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

11/29 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

12/02 – Denver, CO @ Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest at Summit Music Hall

12/03 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

12/04 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

12/05 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC

12/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

12/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

12/09 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

12/10 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live