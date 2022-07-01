Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cardi B Teams with Kanye West and Lil Durk for New Song “Hot Shit”: Stream

A Bronx-Chicago collab three years in the making

cardi b hot shit
Cardi B, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 1, 2022 | 12:01am ET

    Cardi B is back with the new song “Hot Shit,” which features an assist from Kanye West and Lil Durk. Listen to the single below.

    The origins of the track actually date back several years, as Cardi told fans during a pre-release Q&A. “I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP,'” she explained. She described “Hot Shit” as  “masculine” and “great for the clubs,” but due to behind the scenes issues it’s being released without a music video attached to it.

    Earlier this year, Cardi teamed up with Summer Walker and SZA for the Song of the Week “No Love,” and appeared alongside Kay Flock on the track “Shake It.” Apart from hip-hop, we recently learned that the rapper is a big My Chemical Romance fan, and outside of music, Cardi appeared as “Sharki B” in an episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show!

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Ye last dropped the XXXTentacion collaboration “True Love,” while Lil Durk announced a fall tour, with tickets available now.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

minions rise of gru soundtrack phoebe bridgers st vincent tame impala indie rock cover stream

Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and More Cover '70s Pop Hits on Minions: Rise of Gru Soundtrack: Stream

July 1, 2022

daphni album announcement cherry new single cloudy stream

Caribou's Dan Snaith Announces New Daphni Album Cherry, Shares "Cloudy": Stream

June 30, 2022

Kero Kero Bonito Cryalot Icarus New EP Hell is Here Stream

Kero Kero Bonito's Sarah Bonito Announces Debut EP as Cryalot, Shares "Hell Is Here": Stream

June 30, 2022

Stranger Things 4 Score

Stranger Things 4 Score Announced, Stream Two New Tracks: Exclusive

June 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cardi B Teams with Kanye West and Lil Durk for New Song "Hot Shit": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale