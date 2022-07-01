Cardi B Teams with Kanye West and Lil Durk for New Song “Hot Shit”: Stream

Cardi B is back with the new song “Hot Shit,” which features an assist from Kanye West and Lil Durk. Listen to the single below.

The origins of the track actually date back several years, as Cardi told fans during a pre-release Q&A. “I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP,'” she explained. She described “Hot Shit” as “masculine” and “great for the clubs,” but due to behind the scenes issues it’s being released without a music video attached to it.

Earlier this year, Cardi teamed up with Summer Walker and SZA for the Song of the Week “No Love,” and appeared alongside Kay Flock on the track “Shake It.” Apart from hip-hop, we recently learned that the rapper is a big My Chemical Romance fan, and outside of music, Cardi appeared as “Sharki B” in an episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Meanwhile, Ye last dropped the XXXTentacion collaboration “True Love,” while Lil Durk announced a fall tour, with tickets available now.