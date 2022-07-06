Menu
Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage in Michigan, Receives “Serious Medical Attention”

The legendary guitarist was performing with his eponymous band at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston

Carlos Santana, photo by Paul R. Giunta
July 5, 2022 | 11:19pm ET

    Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed onstage during a concert in Clarkston, Michigan, on Tuesday night (July 5th), and was receiving “serious medical attention.”

    According to the Detroit News, the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was performing the song “Joy” (which he recorded with Chris Stapleton) at the Pine Knob Music Theatre when he suddenly stopped and fell to the stage. The lights then dimmed, at which time it was announced that Santana would not be returning to the stage.

    The website ClickOnDetroit reported that the rock icon received “serious medical attention,” according to officials. Meanwhile local Fox reporter Roop Raj tweeted out a photo of the incident, writing, “Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at ⁦@PineKnobMusic. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.”

    Related Video

    Raj later tweeted a video of Santana being helped off stage, writing, “Good news as we see #CarlosSantana wave as he’s being taken off stage.”

    The guitarist’s eponymous band Santana is in the midst of their “Miraculous Supernatural Tour,” which launched on June 17th. Last year, the guitar legend underwent a heart procedure and canceled several Las Vegas dates that were set for December.

    This is a developing story…

Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage in Michigan, Receives "Serious Medical Attention"

