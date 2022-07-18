Menu
Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home”: Stream

A new spin on the 1991 heavy metal power ballad

Carrie Underwood / Ozzy Osbourne
Carrie Underwood / Ozzy Osbourne, photos via Getty Images
July 17, 2022 | 9:36pm ET

    Carrie Underwood has shared her rendition of Ozzy Osbourne’s classic power ballad “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” Take a listen below.

    The country star’s take on Ozbourne and Lemmy Kilmister’s 1991 No More Tears collaboration comes courtesy of Apple Music’s new initiative Apple Music Sessions, which features artists pairing their own songs with their favorite covers all in an intimate, live setting — this time, Apple Music’s Nashville studio.

    “It’s one of my all-time favorite songs,” the American Idol winner said of “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” “I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time.” In the session, she also ran through “Ghost Story,” the lead single off her brand-new album Denim & Rhinestones, as well as her 2012 hit “Blown Away.”

    Related Video

    Underwood hasn’t been shy about showing her love of rock as of late. In fact, she’s recently hit the stage not once but twice with Guns N’ Roses — first with Axl Rose at Stagecoach and then with the entire band earlier this month during their concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Meanwhile, the country singer’s own “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” kicks off in support of her latest studio set this fall. Grab tickets here.

