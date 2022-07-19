Cass McCombs Takes Us Back to the ’80s with New Song “Karaoke”: Stream

Cass McCombs has shared “Karaoke,” which serves as the latest preview of his upcoming album Heartmind. Listen to the retro new single below.

Complete with an old-school, Scott Kiernan-directed music video in which McCombs sings his song superimposed over green screen backgrounds, “Karaoke” swirls with a mix of lighthearted acoustic guitar and psychedelic electric leads. “You sang a melody, unchained/ But will your love godspeed to me?/ Are you gonna stand by your man/ Or is it just karaoke?” McCombs asks, breaking your heart and swaddling it in sweet melodies all at once. What’s more, the artist has even shared an instrumental version of the track so you can really get the complete “Karaoke” experience.

Heartmind arrives August 19th via ANTI-, and pre-orders are ongoing. Produced by McCombs alongside Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid, the album features contributions from Wynonna Judd, Cactus Moser, Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Danielle Haim, The Chapin Sisters, Frank LoCrasto, and Nestor Gomez. Besides “Karaoke,” McCombs has previewed the album with the singles “Belong to Heaven” and “Unproud Warrior.”

Come September, McCombs will take the album on the road for a lengthy world tour; tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.