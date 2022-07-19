Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cass McCombs Takes Us Back to the ’80s with New Song “Karaoke”: Stream

Another preview of Heartmind, out August 19th

Cass McCombs karaoke
Cass McCombs, photo by Shervin Lainez
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2022 | 10:29am ET

    Cass McCombs has shared “Karaoke,” which serves as the latest preview of his upcoming album HeartmindListen to the retro new single below.

    Complete with an old-school, Scott Kiernan-directed music video in which McCombs sings his song superimposed over green screen backgrounds, “Karaoke” swirls with a mix of lighthearted acoustic guitar and psychedelic electric leads. “You sang a melody, unchained/ But will your love godspeed to me?/ Are you gonna stand by your man/ Or is it just karaoke?” McCombs asks, breaking your heart and swaddling it in sweet melodies all at once. What’s more, the artist has even shared an instrumental version of the track so you can really get the complete “Karaoke” experience.

    Heartmind arrives August 19th via ANTI-, and pre-orders are ongoing. Produced by McCombs alongside Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid, the album features contributions from Wynonna Judd, Cactus Moser, Joe Russo, Kassa Overall, Danielle Haim, The Chapin Sisters, Frank LoCrasto, and Nestor Gomez. Besides “Karaoke,” McCombs has previewed the album with the singles “Belong to Heaven” and “Unproud Warrior.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Come September, McCombs will take the album on the road for a lengthy world tour; tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Maya Hawke Thérèse video Moss single song album 2022 tour tickets stream watch

Maya Hawke's NSFW Video for "Thérèse" Depicts a Woodland Orgy: Watch

July 19, 2022

dead cross ii reign in error stream

Dead Cross (Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Announce New Album, Unleash "Reign of Error": Stream

July 19, 2022

toledo origins how it ends leopard skin new album grand jury

TOLEDO Announce Debut Album How It Ends, Share Origins of "Leopard Skin": Exclusive

July 19, 2022

Titus Andronicus the will to live

Titus Andronicus Announce New Album The Will to Live, Share 2022 Tour Dates

July 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cass McCombs Takes Us Back to the '80s with New Song "Karaoke": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale