Cat Power to Recreate Bob Dylan’s 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert in Full

Cat Power has announced a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall during which she will recreate Bob Dylan’s iconic 1966 “Royal Albert Hall” concert in its entirety. Taking place on November 5th, Power promises to closely follow the order of Dylan’s set, which saw him transition from acoustic to electric halfway through.

Dylan’s original gig actually took place at Manchester Free Trade Hall on May 17th, 1966 at the end of his infamous “Dylan goes electric” tour, but bootleg recordings misattributed the venue and it’s been commonly known as The Royal Albert Hall Concert since then. When the official recording of the show was released in 1998, it was even titled The Bootleg Series, Vol 4: Bob Dylan Live 1966 – The “Royal Albert Hall” Concert.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. BST. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster. Power’s current headlining tour runs through mid-September, after which the musician will join Jack White for his “Supply Chain Issues Tour”; pick up your tickets here.

“When I finally got the opportunity to play The RAH, it was a no brainer,” Power said in a statement. “I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there.”

Power is a longtime fan of Dylan and wrote her 2008 track “Song to Bobby” one week before meeting him. She’s also covered a number of his songs like “Paths of Victory,” “Hard Times in New York Town,” and “Moonshiner” during her own concerts. While announcing the show on her Instagram, Power shared the lyrics to “Song to Bobby 2.” Check them out below.

2022 is shaping up to be a cover-heavy year for Power. In January, the singer-songwriter shared a covers album featuring her takes on songs by Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Iggy Pop, and more.