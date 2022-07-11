Cate Blanchett Returning to Documentary Now! Season 4

The 4th season of Documentary Now! is fast approaching, and today, IFC has unveiled its first round of casting for the forthcoming episodes, with Cate Blanchett returning as one of the guest stars on the Lorne Michaels-produced parody series this fall.

Blanchett will star in an episode called “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport” that riffs on the fashion docs Three Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue. The Carol actress will play an employee at a hair salon, whose owner (Harriet Walter) is preparing for their yearly stylebook.

Tom Jones, Jamie Demetriou, Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, and John Rhys-Davies will also star in Documentary Now! Season 4. Other episodes announced in the season include “How They Threw Rocks,” which takes inspiration from the boxing documentary When We Were Kings, and “My Monkey Grifter,” a satire of the 2020 Netflix smash My Octopus Teacher.

Unsurprisingly, we can also expect to see series co-creator Fred Armisen more than once in the upcoming episodes of Documentary Now! “Season 53.” The comedian recently told Consequence that the season was filmed “all over Britain,” and while we won’t see Bill Hader on screen this go around, he still serves as executive producer behind the scenes.

Documentary Now! Season 4 hasn’t locked down a release date yet, but we know that Dame Helen Mirren will return to host once the episodes premiere on IFC and AMC+. John Mulaney recently spoke about another upcoming episode he co-wrote with Seth Meyers, which stars Alexander Skarsgård as a “Werner Herzog-type who is trying to make a CBS network multi-cam in the middle of suburbia.”