Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Just Give Her the Oscar Already: Cate Blanchett Stars in Teaser Trailer for Todd Field’s TÁR: Watch

Todd Field's first film since 2006's Little Children

cate blanchett todd field tar trailer teaser watch stream
Tár (Focus Features)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 25, 2022 | 1:43pm ET

    Cate Blanchett stars as an acclaimed composer and conductor in TÁR, Todd Field’s third feature film and first in 15 years. TÁR is expected to premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this summer and the first teaser trailer is out now.

    Field was at one time among the buzziest writers and directors in Hollywood, with his 2001 debut In the Bedroom nabbing five Oscar nominations, and his 2006 follow-up Little Children earning another three. Despite the long hiatus, expectations will be high for TÁRespecially when it comes to its leading lady.

    Field has a reputation as an actor’s director, and both of his previous films received Academy Award nominations for Best Actress, as well as other nods for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Put him on a set with two-time winner Blanchett, and you can just about start filling in your 2023 ballot.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, a famous (fictional) composer who, the story goes, became the first female chief conductor of a prestigious German orchestra. The film reportedly follows her day to day life in Berlin as she prepares for the recording of her upcoming symphony.

    The new teaser trailer is all panache, no plot. A slow-motion shot shows Tár exhaling smoke which grows and engulfs her face, before a smash cut finds her wildly waving her arms, less a conductor than a magician summoning music from the air.

    TÁR contains original music by Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic composer who won an Oscar for the 2020 original score for Joker. Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sophie Kauer, and Sylvia Flote co-star. Check out the trailer below.

    Advertisement

    Blanchett was recently nominated for a SAG Award for her work in Nightmare Alleyand has booked upcoming projects including Alfonso Cuarón’s series, Disclaimer, as well as the fourth season of Documentary Now!

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ryan reynolds steve-o mntn ad commercial hot sauce carolina reaper stunt comedy film jackass watch

Ryan Reynolds Makes Steve-O Eat Carolina Reaper Peppers to Promote Advertising Agency

July 25, 2022

David Warner dead obituary tron titanic the omen

R.I.P. David Warner, Tron and The Omen Actor Dead at 80

July 25, 2022

Thirteen Lives Review Ron Howard

Ron Howard Gets Back to Basics with Rescue Drama Thirteen Lives: Review

July 25, 2022

jason momoa motorcycle collision car crash vehicle news film actors

Jason Momoa Involved in Motorcycle Collision

July 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Just Give Her the Oscar Already: Cate Blanchett Stars in Teaser Trailer for Todd Field's TÁR: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale