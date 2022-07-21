Channel Tres Announces New Album Real Cultural Shit, 2022 Tour Dates

Channel Tres was ahead of the curve with house music before Drake and Beyoncé took on the genre, and now the producer and singer has announced his debut album, Real Cultural Shit. It’s out this fall via Godmode and features the new single “Just Can’t Get Enough.” In support of the release, Channel has also mapped out a North American headlining tour.

Currently not much else is known about Real Cultural Shit, but it’s meant to be the mainstream introduction to Compton house, Channel’s blend of Chicago house and Detroit techno with West Coast rap. “Just Can’t Get Enough” captures the ’70s both in sound and feel with boasts about “gator shoes.”

Featuring support from Rochelle Jordan, Channel’s tour kicks off on September 27th in Phoenix and includes dates in New York City, Austin, Toronto, and more before wrapping in Vancouver on December 16th. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster on Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on July 21st (use code ELECTRIC).

“My dad is from Chicago,” explained Channel in a statement about how he got into dance music. “House music was created there, and over time the music got lost in translation. So, when I studied it and I saw that it was African-American people and Latinos and the LGBTQ community I got really inspired by it.”

Stream Channel Tres’ “Just Can’t Get Enough” below, followed by the Real Cultural Shit artwork and his tour schedule.

Real Cultural Shit Artwork:

Channel Tres 2022 Tour Dates:

07/24 — Salmo, BC @ Shambhala Festival

08/05 — Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival

08/10 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/12 — Buftea, RO @ Summer Well

08/13 — Copenhagen, DK Three Days of O

08/14 — Marseille, France @ Baou (DJ Set)

08/18 — St. Pölten, AT @ Frequency Festival

08/19 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/20 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands

08/27 — London, UK @ All Points East

08/28 — Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine

09/04 — Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival

09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival

09/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/28 — Albuquerque, NM @ Electric Playhouse

09/30 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/01 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo

10/02 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio

10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Leland City Club

10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/08 — Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/13 — Washington, DC @ Ai

10/14 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/11 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium *

11/16 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage *

11/18 — Sydney, AU @ The Dome at Sydney Showground *

11/24 — Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena *

12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/10 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

12/14 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

12/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub

* = w/ Flume