Channel Tres Announces New Album Real Cultural Shit, 2022 Tour Dates

Plus, hear the new single "Just Can’t Get Enough"

Channel Tres Real Cultural Shit new album 2022 north american tour dates
Channel Tres, photo by Leeay
July 21, 2022 | 1:40pm ET

    Channel Tres was ahead of the curve with house music before Drake and Beyoncé took on the genre, and now the producer and singer has announced his debut album, Real Cultural Shit. It’s out this fall via Godmode and features the new single “Just Can’t Get Enough.” In support of the release, Channel has also mapped out a North American headlining tour.

    Currently not much else is known about Real Cultural Shit, but it’s meant to be the mainstream introduction to Compton house, Channel’s blend of Chicago house and Detroit techno with West Coast rap. “Just Can’t Get Enough” captures the ’70s both in sound and feel with boasts about “gator shoes.”

    Featuring support from Rochelle Jordan, Channel’s tour kicks off on September 27th in Phoenix and includes dates in New York City, Austin, Toronto, and more before wrapping in Vancouver on December 16th. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster on Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on July 21st (use code ELECTRIC).

    “My dad is from Chicago,” explained Channel in a statement about how he got into dance music. “House music was created there, and over time the music got lost in translation. So, when I studied it and I saw that it was African-American people and Latinos and the LGBTQ community I got really inspired by it.”

    Stream Channel Tres’ “Just Can’t Get Enough” below, followed by the Real Cultural Shit artwork and his tour schedule.

    Real Cultural Shit Artwork:

    Channel Tres Real Cultural Shit Artwork

    Channel Tres 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/24 — Salmo, BC @ Shambhala Festival
    08/05 — Denver, CO @ Vortex Festival
    08/10 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    08/12 — Buftea, RO @ Summer Well
    08/13 — Copenhagen, DK Three Days of O
    08/14 — Marseille, France @ Baou (DJ Set)
    08/18 — St. Pölten, AT @ Frequency Festival
    08/19 — Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
    08/20 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands
    08/27 — London, UK @ All Points East
    08/28 — Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine
    09/04 — Chicago, IL @ North Coast Music Festival
    09/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival
    09/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    09/28 — Albuquerque, NM @ Electric Playhouse
    09/30 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    10/01 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo
    10/02 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Studio
    10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    10/06 — Detroit, MI @ Leland City Club
    10/07 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    10/08 — Montreal, QC @ S.A.T.
    10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    10/13 — Washington, DC @ Ai
    10/14 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    11/11 — Perth, AU @ Red Hill Auditorium *
    11/16 — Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage *
    11/18 — Sydney, AU @ The Dome at Sydney Showground *
    11/24 — Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena *
    12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
    12/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
    12/10 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
    12/14 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    12/15 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    12/16 — Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities Nightclub

    * = w/ Flume

    Channel Tres Real Cultural Shit 2022 tour dates poster

