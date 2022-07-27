Charli XCX Reminds You She’s a “Hot Girl” on New Single: Stream

Aside from churning out pop bangers, Charli XCX is skilled in the arts of partying and being hot. She proclaims her devotion to both practices on the new single “Hot Girl,” her contribution to the soundtrack for A24’s upcoming slasher comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Produced by The 1975’s George Daniel, “Hot Girl” is a tried-and-true Charli number with thudding 808 drums, distorted background vocals, and a futuristic sheen. Between semi-ironic vignettes of expensive mansions, expensive clothes, expensive drugs, and expensive cars, she transforms into the popular girl you love to hate.

“I’m a hot girl, pop girl, rich girl/ I’m a bitch girl, fast girl, catch me if you can, girl/ You a swerve, girl, who the fuck are you, girl?/ You just wanna be me,” goes the chorus, where Charli assumes a deadpan near-rap that evokes just the right touch of braggadocio. Listen to “Hot Girl” from the Bodies Bodies Bodies soundtrack below.

Out in theaters August 5th, Bodies Bodies Bodies follows an ensemble cast of rich 20-somethings — including Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, and Shiva Baby breakout Rachel Sennott — whose innocuous hurricane party at a remote family mansion turns into an all-out bloodbath. “Hot Girl” marks Charli XCX’s first solo release since her March album Crash.