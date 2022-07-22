Menu
Charlie Cox Will Voice Daredevil in Spider-Man: Freshman Year

The series will arrive in 2024

daredevil charlie cox spider-man freshman year
Daredevil (Netflix/Disney+)
July 22, 2022 | 4:00pm ET

    In news that could have broad implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox will voice Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

    Marvel revealed the casting choice at Comic Con, where they also unveiled that the series is set for release in 2024. Cox played the role on Daredevil (2015–2018), The Defenders (2017), and in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. A fan favorite, Cox’s future in the MCU has been much discussed. Keeping him in the role — even for an animated series aimed at a younger crowd — would seem to suggest that Marvel has big plans for his future.

    Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige hinted at as much last year. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” he told Cinemablend. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

    Related Video

    Reports had already tied Cox’s Daredevil to the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, but the star of that in-the-works Daredevil series has yet to be announced. If you’re the betting type, you might bet big on Charlie Cox reprising the role.

    Spider-Man: Freshman Year has already been picked up for a second season, which will be called — you guessed it — Spider-Man: Sophomore Year. As for Season 1, Spider-friends and Spider-foes such as Harry Osborn, Amadeus Cho, and Nico Minuro have been confirmed. Check out a first look at Spider-Man’s suit, as well as other images from the Comic-Con event, below.

    Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 here.

