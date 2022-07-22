In news that could have broad implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox will voice Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Marvel revealed the casting choice at Comic Con, where they also unveiled that the series is set for release in 2024. Cox played the role on Daredevil (2015–2018), The Defenders (2017), and in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. A fan favorite, Cox’s future in the MCU has been much discussed. Keeping him in the role — even for an animated series aimed at a younger crowd — would seem to suggest that Marvel has big plans for his future.

Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige hinted at as much last year. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” he told Cinemablend. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Reports had already tied Cox’s Daredevil to the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, but the star of that in-the-works Daredevil series has yet to be announced. If you’re the betting type, you might bet big on Charlie Cox reprising the role.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year has already been picked up for a second season, which will be called — you guessed it — Spider-Man: Sophomore Year. As for Season 1, Spider-friends and Spider-foes such as Harry Osborn, Amadeus Cho, and Nico Minuro have been confirmed. Check out a first look at Spider-Man’s suit, as well as other images from the Comic-Con event, below.

Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 here.

Charlie Cox will voice Daredevil in 'SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR' and will team up with Spider-Man #SDCC pic.twitter.com/yvG7ajvpda — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022

First look at Spider-Man’s homemade suit in ‘SPIDER-MAN: FRESHMAN YEAR’. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/yMB1KOhyjE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2022