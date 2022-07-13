Menu
Chris Hemsworth Skipped Eating Meat So He Could Give Natalie Portman a Vegan Kiss

"That was so thoughtful," Portman said

chris hemsworth natalie portman thor vegan kiss love and thunder
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder (Marvel)
July 13, 2022 | 5:03pm ET

    Chris Hemsworth is as close to a carnivore as a healthy man can get, but when it came time to shoot a kiss with Natalie Portman, his vegan co-star of Thor: Love and Thunder, the old god paid respects to the new.

    “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning, because I’m vegan,” Portman told Capitol FM. “And he eats meat like every half hour. That was so thoughtful.”

    She continued, “That’s not something I’m angry about or care about. But he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

    “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat,” their co-star Tessa Thompson added. “He’s just like, eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

    “Every hour on the hour,” Portman confirmed. When asked if he was truly perfect, Thompson clarified that “he does get grumpy, he does get hangry sometimes,” but even then, “he’s just sweet.”

    Thor: Love and Thunder was released July 8th and is in theaters now. In her review, our own Liz Shannon Miller wrote that Portman “gets a chance to really play all the shades of Jane, from hilarious to inspiring to tragic, and Hemsworth continues to sharpen his approach to Thor, unafraid of letting the godly hero look plenty ridiculous when the time is right. (This is not a reference to the nude scene teased in the trailers. He does not look ridiculous in that scene.)”

    In June, Hemsworth starred in Netflix’s Spiderhead; revisit our interview with director Joseph Kasinski. As for Portman, she’s set to star in Todd Haynes’ upcoming drama May December.

