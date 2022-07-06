Menu
Christine and the Queens Announces New Album Redcar les adorables étoiles, Live Shows

The album arrives on September 23rd

Christine and the Queens, photo by Pierre-Ange Carlotti
July 6, 2022 | 12:02pm ET

    Christine and the Queens has revealed the first details of Redcar les adorables étoiles, the latest album from French singer-songwriter Héloïse Letissier, as well as a new stage production that will open during the album’s release week. With Letissier adopting a new persona named Redcar (he/his), the semi-eponymous LP will arrive on September 23rd.

    As Redcar, the artist will introduce the new studio set with what’s described in a press release as a “new musical production, an exclusive show in the name of poetry” that will run for three nights between the Cirque d’Hiver in Paris on September 22nd and 23rd and the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 30th. Tickets go on sale for the Paris dates on July 21st, and London tickets follow on July 25th.

    Redcar les adorables étoiles will be released on September 23rd via Because Music. It is preceded so far by the entirely French-sung single “Je te vois enfin,” which was mixed by Mike Dean and dropped in late June. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Redcar serves as the follow-up to Christine and the Queens’ 2021 EP Joseph. The musician’s last full-length Chris was released in 2018. Letissier most recently contributed to 070 Shake’s early summer single “Body.”

    Redcar les adorables étoiles Artwork:

    Christine and the Queen Redcar les adorables étoiles album artwork

    Redcar les adorables étoiles Tracklist:
    01. Ma bien aimée bye bye
    02. Tu sais ce qu’il me faut
    03. La Chanson du chevalier
    04. Rien dire
    05. La Clairefontaine
    06. Les Étoiles
    07. Mémoire des ailes
    08. Looking for Love
    09. My Birmdan
    10. Combien de temps
    11. Je te vois enfin
    12. Angelus
    13. Les Âmes amantes

    Christine and the Queens 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/22 — Paris, FR @ Cirque d’Hiver
    09/23 — Paris, FR @ Cirque d’Hiver
    09/30 — London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

