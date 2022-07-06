Christine and the Queens Announces New Album Redcar les adorables étoiles, Live Shows

Christine and the Queens has revealed the first details of Redcar les adorables étoiles, the latest album from French singer-songwriter Héloïse Letissier, as well as a new stage production that will open during the album’s release week. With Letissier adopting a new persona named Redcar (he/his), the semi-eponymous LP will arrive on September 23rd.

As Redcar, the artist will introduce the new studio set with what’s described in a press release as a “new musical production, an exclusive show in the name of poetry” that will run for three nights between the Cirque d’Hiver in Paris on September 22nd and 23rd and the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 30th. Tickets go on sale for the Paris dates on July 21st, and London tickets follow on July 25th.

Redcar les adorables étoiles will be released on September 23rd via Because Music. It is preceded so far by the entirely French-sung single “Je te vois enfin,” which was mixed by Mike Dean and dropped in late June. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

Redcar serves as the follow-up to Christine and the Queens’ 2021 EP Joseph. The musician’s last full-length Chris was released in 2018. Letissier most recently contributed to 070 Shake’s early summer single “Body.”

Redcar les adorables étoiles Artwork:

Redcar les adorables étoiles Tracklist:

01. Ma bien aimée bye bye

02. Tu sais ce qu’il me faut

03. La Chanson du chevalier

04. Rien dire

05. La Clairefontaine

06. Les Étoiles

07. Mémoire des ailes

08. Looking for Love

09. My Birmdan

10. Combien de temps

11. Je te vois enfin

12. Angelus

13. Les Âmes amantes

Christine and the Queens 2022 Tour Dates:

09/22 — Paris, FR @ Cirque d’Hiver

09/23 — Paris, FR @ Cirque d’Hiver

09/30 — London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall