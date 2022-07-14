Menu
Christopher Meloni Bares All in Peloton Ad Celebrating National Nude Day: Watch

The Law and Order SVU star works out with only a blur protecting the identity of his little perp.

Christopher Meloni, photo via Peloton (Instagram)
July 14, 2022 | 3:48pm ET

    Christopher Meloni appears in the buff — and boy, do we mean buff — in a new Peloton ad celebrating National Nude Day.

    “Some people think the way I work out is strange,” the Law and Order star says, lawlessly naked except for a blur protecting the identity of his little perp. The minute-long commercial shows the the 61-year-old lifting, stretching, crunching his abs, and running out in public, much to the approval of a dog, for some reason. Is this clip weird? Yes, unfathomably weird. But you’re not here to weigh the merits of a Peloton subscription, you’re here to see some assets. Take a peek below.

    In 2021, Meloni rejoined the Law and Orderverse, reprising his role as Detective Stabler in the SVU spinoff Organized Crime. The year before, he appeared in Season 2 of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot.

Christopher Meloni Bares All in Peloton Ad Celebrating National Nude Day: Watch

