Christopher Meloni Bares All in Peloton Ad Celebrating National Nude Day: Watch

Christopher Meloni appears in the buff — and boy, do we mean buff — in a new Peloton ad celebrating National Nude Day.

“Some people think the way I work out is strange,” the Law and Order star says, lawlessly naked except for a blur protecting the identity of his little perp. The minute-long commercial shows the the 61-year-old lifting, stretching, crunching his abs, and running out in public, much to the approval of a dog, for some reason. Is this clip weird? Yes, unfathomably weird. But you’re not here to weigh the merits of a Peloton subscription, you’re here to see some assets. Take a peek below.

In 2021, Meloni rejoined the Law and Orderverse, reprising his role as Detective Stabler in the SVU spinoff Organized Crime. The year before, he appeared in Season 2 of Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot.

