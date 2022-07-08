Menu
The What Podcast: CHVRCHES on Playing Bonnaroo for the Third Time

Plus, how it felt to have Trent Reznor watch their Shaky Knees set

the what podcast chvrches bonnaroo interview photo by David Bruce
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
July 8, 2022 | 10:35am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

    It’s part two of The What Podcast‘s three-part interview series from Bonnaroo 2022, and this time, Barry and Lord Taco got to sit down with CHVRCHES.

    Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty talked about joining the Bonnaroo Three-Timers Club, and what it was like during their previous two trips to The Farm. Doherty has a particular fondness for their last time at the festival — despite the literal pain in the back the experience was.

    Plus, the trio recall what it was like being watched by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor at this year’s Shaky Knees Festival.

    Listen to the episode above, or watch video of the interview below. If you missed it, don’t forget to check out The What Podcast‘s full recap of Bonnaroo 2022 and Briston Maroney interview as well. You can also see what you might have missed at Bonnaroo by catching CHVRCHES on their summer tour by grabbing tickets here.

briston maroney bonnaroo 2022 the what podcast interview

The What Podcast: Briston Maroney Talks Having His Dad at Bonnaroo '22 and Wristband Tan Lines

July 7, 2022

bonnaroo 2022 recap bonnaroo music festival the chicks

The What Podcast Recaps Bonnaroo 2022

June 29, 2022

the roo crew the what podcast live bonnaroo week

The 'Roo Crew: The What Podcast Live Episode

June 15, 2022

the what podcast schedule conflicts picks

The What Podcast Makes Their Bonnaroo Schedule Picks

June 8, 2022

