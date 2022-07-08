The What Podcast: CHVRCHES on Playing Bonnaroo for the Third Time

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS

It’s part two of The What Podcast‘s three-part interview series from Bonnaroo 2022, and this time, Barry and Lord Taco got to sit down with CHVRCHES.

Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty talked about joining the Bonnaroo Three-Timers Club, and what it was like during their previous two trips to The Farm. Doherty has a particular fondness for their last time at the festival — despite the literal pain in the back the experience was.

Plus, the trio recall what it was like being watched by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor at this year’s Shaky Knees Festival.

Listen to the episode above, or watch video of the interview below. If you missed it, don’t forget to check out The What Podcast‘s full recap of Bonnaroo 2022 and Briston Maroney interview as well. You can also see what you might have missed at Bonnaroo by catching CHVRCHES on their summer tour by grabbing tickets here.