Rap Song of the Week: City Girls and Usher Get Freaky on “Good Love”

Each Friday, Rap Song of the Week rounds up the hip-hop tracks you need to hear. Check out the full playlist here. Today, City Girls return with “Good Love” featuring Usher.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Usher’s breakout album My Way, but the R&B legend is still capable of blowing minds, as demonstrated during his stunning 25-minute Tiny Desk concert to close out Black Music Month. In addition to maintaining his silky smooth voice through the years, Usher hasn’t lost his inner freak, either. His hook on City Girls’ new single “Good Love” confirms as much.

“All the freaky things that I can do,” the 43-year-old boasts. “I can freak you ’til the mornin’/ Get on top and ride on it/ Eighty ways, I’ll keep you comin’.” After all, age ain’t nothing but a number and there’s a certain level of sexual freedom that the Miami duo demand with their collaborations.

After Usher sets the tone, City Girls settle into their comfort zone. Yung Miami flaunts her sexuality while paying tribute to forebears like Luke (“Like don’t stop, get it, get it, ooh, ooh, hit it, hit it”), while JT sets clear expectations: “If that n***a broke, then make that ass freeze/ We ain’t shakin’ ass for n***as with no cheese.”

Although City Girls scored Top 40 hits back in 2019 with “Act Up” and “Twerk,” overall their chart positions have never seemed to accurately reflect the popularity of viral hits like “Twerkulator.” With a catchy, yet raunchy hook from Usher and a well-timed arrival during July 4th weekend, “Good Love” could buck that trend.

Catch City Girls performing “Good Love” on tour with Jack Harlow this fall; tickets are available here. Meanwhile, Usher is gearing up for his second Vegas residency in celebration of the My Way anniversary; grab your seats here.