Clairo Invites Phoebe Bridgers On Stage for “Bags” Duet: Watch

Clairo brought out Phoebe Bridgers to perform the former’s 2019 breakout single “Bags” at a one-off joint show in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, July 5th.

In a fortuitous intersection of two concurrent European tours, the pair were able to share a bill, and then the stage, at Milan’s Carroponte for one night only. Bridgers stepped up before the Immunity staple’s final verse and chorus and joined Clairo on vocals before basking in the climactic finale and closing saxophone solo together. Watch fan-captured footage of the moment below.

Clairo still has a lengthy 2022 tour ahead of her in support of her 2021 effort Sling, with both the summer and fall filled up by previously rescheduled European, UK, and North American dates as well as festival appearances like the inaugural Primavera Sound LA in September. See her full itinerary below and grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, Bridgers is in the midst of her massive “2022 Reunion Tour” behind 2020’s Punisher. The global trek is set to conclude in August, followed by a spot at Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival in September. Tickets are on sale now.

“Bags” is just the latest on-stage collaboration from Clairo, who most recently lent her vocals to Lorde for a rendition of “Stoned at the Nail Salon” with Arlo Parks at Glastonbury. Meanwhile, Bridgers joined The Jesus & Mary Chain to perform “Just Like Honey,” also at Glastonbury.

PHOEBE CAME OUT AND SANG BAGS WITH CLAIRE OMFG THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/IPXVv7TSiP — luca 🍂 (@orangbellpepper) July 5, 2022

Clairo 2022 Tour Dates:

07/06 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/08 — Stavern, NO @ Stavernfestivalen

07/09 — Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival

07/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/23 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/25 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

07/26 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

07/27 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

07/29 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

07/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/31 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Center

09/16-18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

09/19 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

09/20 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

09/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

09/23 — Brussels, BE @ Le Madeleine

09/25 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/28 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/29 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

09/30 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/02 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

10/03 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/04 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/29 — Birmingham, AL @ Moonstone Festival