Clairo Invites Phoebe Bridgers On Stage for “Bags” Duet: Watch

The pair shared the bill for one night in Italy

Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers
Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers, photo via @Orangbellpepper’s Twitter
July 6, 2022 | 1:19pm ET

    Clairo brought out Phoebe Bridgers to perform the former’s 2019 breakout single “Bags” at a one-off joint show in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, July 5th.

    In a fortuitous intersection of two concurrent European tours, the pair were able to share a bill, and then the stage, at Milan’s Carroponte for one night only. Bridgers stepped up before the Immunity staple’s final verse and chorus and joined Clairo on vocals before basking in the climactic finale and closing saxophone solo together. Watch fan-captured footage of the moment below.

    Clairo still has a lengthy 2022 tour ahead of her in support of her 2021 effort Sling, with both the summer and fall filled up by previously rescheduled European, UK, and North American dates as well as festival appearances like the inaugural Primavera Sound LA in September. See her full itinerary below and grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Meanwhile, Bridgers is in the midst of her massive “2022 Reunion Tour” behind 2020’s Punisher. The global trek is set to conclude in August, followed by a spot at Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival in September. Tickets are on sale now.

    “Bags” is just the latest on-stage collaboration from Clairo, who most recently lent her vocals to Lorde for a rendition of “Stoned at the Nail Salon” with Arlo Parks at Glastonbury. Meanwhile, Bridgers joined The Jesus & Mary Chain to perform “Just Like Honey,” also at Glastonbury.

    Clairo 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/06 — Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
    07/08 — Stavern, NO @ Stavernfestivalen
    07/09 — Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival
    07/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    07/23 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
    07/25 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
    07/26 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    07/27 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    07/29 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    07/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
    07/31 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Center
    09/16-18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
    09/19 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    09/20 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    09/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
    09/23 — Brussels, BE @ Le Madeleine
    09/25 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
    09/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    09/28 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    09/29 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    09/30 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
    10/02 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    10/03 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    10/04 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    10/29 — Birmingham, AL @ Moonstone Festival

