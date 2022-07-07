How to Get Tickets to Kevin Smith’s “Clerks III: The Convenience Tour”

Kevin Smith is taking his latest entry into the View Askewniverse on the road for “Clerks III: The Convenience Tour,” and you can snag your tickets now.

The roadshow will feature a screening of the movie and a Q&A with Smith himself, with VIP offerings providing perks like a signed screenplay and photo-op with the filmmaker. What’s more, many of the attendees will get the chance to preview the film before its official two-day wide release on September 13th and 15th.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates and code.

What Is Kevin Smith’s Clerks III: The Convenience Tour?

16 years after Clerks II, Kevin Smith has brought Randal (Jeff Anderson), Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (himself) back to the Quick Stop for Clerks III. The film was inspired by Smith’s recovery from a heart attack in 2018, and features Randal suffering a similar event that sparks him to make a movie of his own.

The movie is getting an extremely limited two-day theatrical release, with 700 theaters across the US screening it on September 13th and 15th at 7:00 p.m. local time. To make sure diehards get a chance to check out Clerks III on the big screen, Smith is touring the movie with his “Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” roadshow.

The trailer for the movie was released in early July, and you can watch it below.

When Is Kevin Smith’s Clerks III: The Convenience Tour?

“Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” will kick off in Smith’s hometown of Red Bank, New Jersey on September 4th, followed by stops in Portland, Maine, Glenside, Pennsylvania, and Providence, Rhode Island. Smith takes the show to New York’s Beacon Theatre on September 9th, DC’s Warner Theatre on September 10th, and The National in Richmond, Virginia on September 11th. He hosts two shows in Vancouver on September 18th, then hits Boulder and Denver in Colorado before heading to the West Coast. The tour checks in to Seattle on September 25th, Salem, Oregon on September 27th, and San Francisco on September 30th. It concludes in October with stops in San Diego, Los Angeles, and the final date in Anaheim on October 5th.

More dates are expected to be announced during San Diego Comic-Con between July 21st-24th.

How Can I Get Tickets for Kevin Smith’s Clerks III: The Convenience Tour?

Pre-sale tickets are available now via Ticketmaster (using the code “Electric”). Tickets for the general public go on-sale starting Friday, July 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Kevin Smith’s Clerks III: The Convenience Tour Dates?

See the full list of dates to Kevin Smith’s “Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” below, and check for an up-to-date itinerary here.

“Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” 2022 Dates:

09/04 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie

09/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

09/07 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

09/08 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

09/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/10 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre (12:30 p.m.)

09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre (4:45 p.m.)

09/20 – Boulder, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/27 – Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/05 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim