Randal and Dante Head Back to Quick Stop in Trailer for Clerks III: Watch

A new edition to Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse

Clerks III (Lionsgate)
July 6, 2022 | 12:07pm ET

    They weren’t even supposed to be here today, but somehow, Randal, Dante, and the gang are back at Quick Stop convenience for Clerks IIIWatch the trailer for Kevin Smith’s upcoming film below.

    Clerks III comes over a decade after Clerks II, which dropped way back in 2006 — which itself arrived 12 years after Smith’s cult-classic original. The franchise’s original key players are back for the third film, including Jeff Anderson as Randal, Brian O’Halloran as Dante, Jason Mewes as Jay, Smith as Silent Bob, and Rosario Dawson as Becky. Also returning are some of Smiths’ buddy’s in cameo roles, such as Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen, and Justin Long.

    Inspired by Smith’s recovery from a heart attack in 2018, Clerks III follows Randal as he sets out to immortalize his life in a movie after having a heart attack of his own. In fact, the whole thing is pretty meta, as the film Randal seems to be making is… Clerks. (Right down to the alternate ending!)

    Check out the Clerks III trailer below, followed by a look at two teaser posters for the film.

    Clerks III will get a limited two-night only release from Lionsgate on September 13th and 15th. The movie will screen in 700 US theaters at 7:00 p.m. local time. Smith will also take the film on the road for “Clerks III: The Convenience Tour,” a roadshow experience featuring screenings and a Q&A. VIP ticket holders will also get a signed screenplay and a photo-op with Smith. Get pre-sale tickets using the code “Electric” here beginning today (July 6th), with general on-sale starting Friday, July 8th at 10:00 a.m. local. Find the complete schedule ahead (more dates will be announced during San Diego Comic-Con, happening July 21st-24th).

    As always, Smith wrote and directed Clerks III himself. Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto serve as producers. In more recent years, Smith has produced one Masters of the Universe series, while another is on the way. The filmmaker has also readied a new project called KillRoy Was Herewhich will be the first film released as an NFT.

    Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” Dates:
    09/04 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie
    09/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
    09/07 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    09/08 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    09/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    09/10 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    09/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre (12:30 p.m.)
    09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre (4:45 p.m.)
    09/20 – Boulder, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    09/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    09/27 – Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre
    09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
    10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
    10/05 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

