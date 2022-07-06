Randal and Dante Head Back to Quick Stop in Trailer for Clerks III: Watch

They weren’t even supposed to be here today, but somehow, Randal, Dante, and the gang are back at Quick Stop convenience for Clerks III. Watch the trailer for Kevin Smith’s upcoming film below.

Clerks III comes over a decade after Clerks II, which dropped way back in 2006 — which itself arrived 12 years after Smith’s cult-classic original. The franchise’s original key players are back for the third film, including Jeff Anderson as Randal, Brian O’Halloran as Dante, Jason Mewes as Jay, Smith as Silent Bob, and Rosario Dawson as Becky. Also returning are some of Smiths’ buddy’s in cameo roles, such as Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen, and Justin Long.

Inspired by Smith’s recovery from a heart attack in 2018, Clerks III follows Randal as he sets out to immortalize his life in a movie after having a heart attack of his own. In fact, the whole thing is pretty meta, as the film Randal seems to be making is… Clerks. (Right down to the alternate ending!)

Check out the Clerks III trailer below, followed by a look at two teaser posters for the film.

Clerks III will get a limited two-night only release from Lionsgate on September 13th and 15th. The movie will screen in 700 US theaters at 7:00 p.m. local time. Smith will also take the film on the road for “Clerks III: The Convenience Tour,” a roadshow experience featuring screenings and a Q&A. VIP ticket holders will also get a signed screenplay and a photo-op with Smith. Get pre-sale tickets using the code “Electric” here beginning today (July 6th), with general on-sale starting Friday, July 8th at 10:00 a.m. local. Find the complete schedule ahead (more dates will be announced during San Diego Comic-Con, happening July 21st-24th).

As always, Smith wrote and directed Clerks III himself. Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto serve as producers. In more recent years, Smith has produced one Masters of the Universe series, while another is on the way. The filmmaker has also readied a new project called KillRoy Was Here, which will be the first film released as an NFT.

1 MORE DAY until the @ClerksMovie trailer opens for business! See your first sneak peek into the lives of your favorite counter intelligence agents! But today @Lionsgate presents this second of 2 teaser posters showcasing @BrianCOHalloran feeling like anyone who’s ever had a job! pic.twitter.com/fkZocEPsY6 Advertisement — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 5, 2022

You ARE supposed to be here today – when the @ClerksMovie trailer debuts At 9amPST / NoonEST! Behold our key art poster, featuring our fantastic foursome not working at work! Join me, @JayMewes, @BrianCOHalloran & JeffAnderson on @instagram Live to intro to the trailer at 8:45am! pic.twitter.com/UAJOytCYfK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 6, 2022

“Clerks III: The Convenience Tour” Dates:

09/04 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie

09/06 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

09/07 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

09/08 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

09/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/10 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre (12:30 p.m.)

09/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre (4:45 p.m.)

09/20 – Boulder, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/27 – Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/05 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim