Cloud Nothings Announce Attack on Memory 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Plus, some 2022 tour dates

Cloud Nothings, photo by Daniel Topete
July 11, 2022 | 11:41am ET

    Cloud Nothings are gearing up to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their seminal album Attack on Memory with a special limited edition vinyl pressing that includes two never-before-released bonus tracks. Additionally, the Ohio rockers will celebrate the occasion with a short run of 2022 tour dates.

    Marking Dylan Baldi and company’s second proper studio album, Attack on Memory was universally lauded upon its release back in 2012, especially here at Consequence. Out on January 23rd, 2023, the 10th anniversary edition is pressed on sky blue vinyl and housed in a foil jacket with newly-colorized cover art. What’s more, you’ll also get the recipe for producer Steve Albini’s “fluffy coffee,” to only further propel the adrenaline rush that comes with a Cloud Nothings album.

    The bonus tracks — “You Will Turn” and “Jambalaya” — come on two 7-inches, recorded during the original Attack on Memory studio sessions at Albini’s Electrical Audio. Those two songs are exclusively available with the vinyl LP, which you can pre-order now.

    Cloud Nothings will play Attack on Memory during their nine-date run this November and December. The tour will begin on November 10th in Philadelphia, and wraps up in Seattle on December 3rd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours at the band’s website. See the full itinerary below, along with the artwork and tracklist for Attack on Memory (10th Anniversary Edition).

    Back in February 2021, Cloud Nothings released their ninth LP The Shadow I Remember, which arrived less than a year after their quarantine project The Black Hole Understands.

    Attack on Memory (10th Anniversary Edition) Artwork:

    attack on memory 10th anniversary cloud nothings preorder bonus tracks deluxe edition vinyl lp

    Attack on Memory (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
    01. No Future/No Past
    02. Wasted Days
    03. Fall In
    04. Stay Useless
    05. Separation
    06. No Sentiment
    07. Our Plans
    08. Cut You
    09. Jambalaya (Bonus Track)
    10. You Will Turn (Bonus Track)

    Cloud Nothings 2022 Tour Dates:
    11/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
    11/11 — Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
    11/12 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    11/15 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    11/16 — New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    11/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom
    11/30  — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    12/02 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    12/03— Seattle, WA @ Neumos

