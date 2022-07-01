Menu
Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez on Infinite Outcomes, Multiverse Storytelling, and Vaxis II

The prog-metal universe-builders recently released the latest chapter of The Amory Wars

coheed and cambria kyle meredith
Kyle Meredith with Coheed and Cambria, photo by Alexandra Gavillet.
Consequence Staff
July 1, 2022 | 11:53am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez sits down with Kyle Meredith to take us into Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which continues “The Amory Wars” storyline.

    Sanchez discusses going deeper into this new story thread while basing much of the foundation on his own experiences of being a dad, as well as creating a misunderstood character that gives a nod to The Who’s Tommy and the new musical territory that the band experimented with.

    The rocker also talks about covering Kiss, Britney Spears, and their sequel song to Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl”; seeing film and television catch up to his style of fantasy storytelling; and feeling like an outsider for over 20 years.

    Listen to the Coheed and Cambria frontman talk Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind and more above or via the YouTube player below. After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

