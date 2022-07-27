Breakout Saturday Night Live trio Please Don’t Destroy are set to star in a movie produced by Judd Apatow, and the comedians are in good company: As Variety reports, Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo, and Nichole Sakura have joined the cast of the film.

The currently untitled picture, set to hit theaters on August 18th, 2023 via Universal Pictures, features Please Don’t Destroy — Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy — as childhood friends who attempt to find gold treasure rumored to be buried in a nearby mountain. The project now has even more comedy star power thanks to SNL alum and late night legend Conan, current cast member Yang, and Hacks star Stalter. Meanwhile, X Mayo writes for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and appears in the NBC sitcom American Auto, while Superstore alum Sakura currently stars in the Hulu comedy Maggie.

Please Don’t Destroy will write and executive produce the film, while Paul Briganti will direct and Apatow will produce alongside Jimmy Miller. Production is currently underway in North Carolina.

Check out some of Please Don’t Destroy’s best SNL sketches — including “Three Sad Virgins” featuring Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson and “Rami Wants a Treat” — below. Meanwhile, Yang has warmed up for his role by starring in the Pride and Prejudice adaptation Fire Island.