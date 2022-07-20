Courtney Barnett Performs “Before You Gotta Go” on Colbert: Watch

Courtney Barnett appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, July 19th, where she performed “Before You Gotta Go” from her 2021 album Things Take Time, Take Time.

“Before You Gotta Go” is about a moment of growth, and Barnett played into that theme by rocking out in front of forest-filled projection screens and standing in a sea of green lights that cast a woodland hue over her dark shirt. During her performance, she seemed to toggle between internal and external cues, often closing her eyes as if to focus on the meaning behind the words, only to open them, a sly smile breaking across her face, as she exchanged a glance with the audience. Watch a clip of the performance below.

Consequence caught up with Barnett back in January to talk about her latest LP, and you can revisit that interview here.

Later this summer, the Australian singer-songwriter will kick off her “Here and There” touring festival, which features a revolving door of artists including Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, Lucy Dacus, and Waxahatchee. Tickets to that trek are on sale now via Ticketmaster.