Crosby, Stills & Nash Return to Spotify Following Joe Rogan-Inspired Exodus

The trio initially removed their music to protest COVID-19 misinformation spread on Rogan's Spotify podcast

Crosby, Stills & Nash (photo via Facebook)
July 4, 2022 | 3:44pm ET

    In February, Crosby, Stills & Nash joined their old bandmate Neil Young in removing their music from Spotify to protest the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on the platform. Now, five months later the musicians’ music is back on the platform.

    Young spurred a sort of Spotify Exodus earlier this year when he announced he was taking his music off the streaming service to protest the COVID-19 misinformation spread by Joe Rogan’s Spotify-exclusive podcast. Graham Nash followed suit first, removing his solo recordings from the streamer and announcing “I completely agree with and support my friend Neil Young.” Soon after, Crosby and Stills’ solo works, as well as all music recorded as CSNY, CSN, and CN, had been taken off Spotify.

    Now, Crosby, Stills & Nash are back on Spotify as a group, as are the solo works of the three artists. The music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young is also available, but songs with Neil Young writing credits are not. When asked on Twitter why his music was back on the same platform as the Joe Rogan Experience, Crosby said, “I don’t own it now and the people who do are in business to make money.” According to Billboard, proceeds from the streams of Crosby, Stills & Nash will be donated to COVID-19 charities for at least a month.

    Revisit our Nash’s conversation on Kyle Meredith With… about the streaming wars here. Meanwhile, Young will release a new live album in August — just don’t look for it on Spotify.

