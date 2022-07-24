Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Daredevil: Born Again: Marvel Officially Announces Disney+ Series Starring Charlie Cox

The 18-episode series will arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2024

daredevil born again charlie cox marvel cinematic universe disney+ series
Daredevil (Marvel)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 23, 2022 | 8:38pm ET

    Marvel has officially announced Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode Disney+ series based on the classic Frank Miller comic storyline.

    The unveiling came during Marvel head Kevin Feige’s preview of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Comic-ConDaredevil: Born Again will arrive in Spring of 2024, and — big news for big Daredevil fans — Charlie Cox will reprise the role of Matt Murdock. Better yet, Vincent D’Onofrio will return as the brutal villain Kingpin.

    This will hardly be the end of Daredevil’s involvement in the MCU. Cox will be lending his voice to the character in the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and the new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law confirmed that the hero in red will soon be seeing green.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As if that weren’t enough, both Daredevil and Kingpin will make appearances in the Phase 5 Hawkeye spinoffs EchoCheck out Daredevil’s appearance in the She-Hulk trailer below, and watch the series on Disney+ after the August 17th premiere.

    Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 here.

     

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

She-Hulk Attorney At Law Trailer

Tatiana Maslany's Looking a Little Green in Full She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer: Watch

July 23, 2022

the sandman trailer morephus nightmares boyd holbrook

Morpheus Hunts His Nightmares in New Trailer for The Sandman: Watch

July 23, 2022

Interview with the Vampire

Interview With the Vampire: Sink Your Teeth Into New Trailer for AMC's Anne Rice Adaptation: Watch

July 23, 2022

swedish house mafia canceled shows

Swedish House Mafia Cancel Multiple Tour Dates Due to Poor Ticket Sales

July 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Daredevil: Born Again: Marvel Officially Announces Disney+ Series Starring Charlie Cox

Menu Shop Search Sale