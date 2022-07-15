Menu
Dave Coulier Recalls Hearing Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” for First Time

"'Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can't be this guy!'"

dave coulier alanis morissette you oughta know first time i really hurt this woman
Dave Coulier and Alanis Morissette, photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
July 15, 2022 | 12:51pm ET

    Full House star Dave Coulier began dating Alanis Morissette in 1992 when she was 18 and he was 33. They broke up in 1994, and in 1995 he pulled over after hearing “You Oughta Know” on the radio, saying to himself, “‘Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.’”

    Coulier replayed his first reaction to the song during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk. “We dated, and she was writing all that Jagged Little Pill stuff during that time. And I never saw this ‘angry white girl’ thing that people have kind of coined her as. I never saw that. She was funny, she was sweet, she was super intelligent, super talented.”

    But he began to question how she had felt about the relationship after they broke up. “I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on, and I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio. I’m like, ‘Wow this is really cool hook.’ And then I start hearing the voice, I’m like, ‘Wow, this girl can sing.’ I had no idea this was the record. And then I was listening to the lyrics, going, ‘Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can’t be this guy!'”

    He continued, “I went to the record store, bought the CD, and I went and I parked on the street and I listened to the whole record. There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about,” Coulier said. “Like [in ‘Right Through You’] ‘your shake is like a fish.’ I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ and we’d do this dead-fish handshake. And so I started listening to it and I thought, ‘Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.’ And that was my first thought.”

