David Ellefson to Perform Two Megadeth Albums on Tour with Other Former Band Members

Kings of Thrash also feature Jeff Young, with special guest Chris Poland

David Ellefson Megadeth album performances
David Ellefson and Jeff Young, courtesy of Kings of Thrash
July 27, 2022 | 10:28am ET

    Bassist David Ellefson has started a new project called Kings of Thrash with fellow former Megadeth member Jeff Young. The pair will be joined by Chris Poland, yet another onetime member of legendary metal band, for a fall tour in which they’ll perform Megadeth’s first and third albums in their entirety.

    Ellefson was ousted from Megadeth last year following an “embarrassing” online sexual encounter with a young woman. The bassist was a member of Megadeth for both of the albums that Kings of Thrash will be performing — 1985’s Killing is My Business…and Business Is Good and 1988’s So Far, So Good…So What  — as well as several other albums during his long tenure in the band.

    So far, only the first four dates of “The Mega Years Tour” have been announced, including shows in San Diego (October 12th), Phoenix (October 13th), Las Vegas, (October 14th), and West Hollywood (October 15th). Currently, VIP packages (including meet and greets) are available here. Regular tickets go on sale this Friday (July 29th).

    Young was Megadeth’s guitarist for So Far, So Good…So What, while Poland played guitar on a few albums, including Killing Is My Business…and Business Is Good.

    david ellefson new band dieth
     Editor's Pick
    Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Launches New Band Dieth, Unveils First Single: Stream

    In addition to Ellefson and Young, Kings of Thrash are rounded out by drummer Fred Aching and singer-guitarist Chaz Leon. Poland will be joining the band as a special guest for at least these first four shows.

    Since being fired from Megadeth, Ellefson has kept himself quite busy. In addition to Kings of Thrash, he also recently launched the new band Dieth with ex-members of Entombed A.D. and Decapitated. Additionally, he has put out music with yet another supergroup, The Lucid, featuring members of Fear Factory, Sponge, and Bang Tango.

    Kings of Thrash 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/12— San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
    10/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    10/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Space
    10/15 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky a Go-Go

David Ellefson to Perform Two Megadeth Albums on Tour with Other Former Band Members

