Ex-Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Launches New Band Dieth, Unveils First Single: Stream

Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has launched a new band called Dieth. The group also shared a performance clip for its lead single “In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents.”

Dieth’s lineup is rounded out by Swedish singer-guitarist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and Polish drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-Decapitated). A second guitarist, Michał Grall, is featured in the video, but does not appear to be an official band member.

With ex-Entombed A.D. and Decapitated members on board, it’s no surprise that “In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents” is in the technical death metal style, with pummeling blast beats, snarled vocals, and chugging breakdowns.

“The three of us have all been recognized in our respective bands and careers but at some point, we had to close the door on those exploits to let something new begin and now we have found it in Dieth,” stated Ellefson in the description of the song’s YouTube video. “In fact, the name itself is about dying to one’s past so that something new can spring forth to create the next chapter of life. And that is a connection the three of us hold in common.”

Added Miranda: “It has been so much happening lately (in life),feeling the need to express ourselves accordingly. Create something new, have a fresh start. Personally, it was a matter of life or death to come back playing music. To do something truly meaningful and finally cope with the anger and grief. Sometimes you have to die inside to be reborn. This is what Dieth represents, a new sonic driving force that leave the past behind.”

It’s the second new band Ellefson has introduced since being ousted from Megadeth in May 2021 after a compromising online sexual encounter went public.

Last September, he unveiled his new project The Lucid, alongside members of Fear Factory, Sponge, and Bang Tango. That supergroup sports a more typical rock sound, however. Dieth places Ellefson back into a more extreme metal context.

Watch Dieth’s video for “In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents” below.