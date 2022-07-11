David Lee Roth Unveils New Song “Pointing at the Moon”: Stream

David Lee Roth has shared a a new acoustic solo song, “Pointing at the Moon,” along with a video featuring his own artwork.

Like his other recent solo offerings, the song features mellow guitarwork, piano, and the Van Halen singer’s iconic voice front and center. Once again, the accompanying video is structured around one of his original pieces of artwork.

The song follows the 2020 release of The Roth Project, an online comic narrated by the Van Halen frontman. Five previously unreleased songs were featured in the comic, including “Lo-Rez Sunset,” which was later released as a standalone video. Those tracks were recorded nearly a decade ago at Henson Recording Studios in Hollywood, California.

The recording sessions featured Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 on guitar and bass, Greg Bissonette on drums, Brett Tuggle on keyboards, and Luis Conte on percussion. Last year, John 5 mentioned that the rest of the unreleased Roth recordings have a similar singer-songwriter sound, which implies that “Pointing at the Moon” hails from these same sessions.

In a podcast interview with Darren Paltrowitz, John 5 was asked if he gets a notice whenever DLR decides to drop one of the aforementioned songs.

“I don’t get a notice, which is funny,” the guitarist said. “I just find out on Blabbermouth or something.”

Regarding the original recording sessions, he added, “We had a great time. We had a blast — a lot of laughs, a lot of fun. I’m just so happy that I had that cool working vibe with Dave that we can just jump into the studio anytime and knock out some songs. And I’m very lucky ’cause not a lot of people get a chance to do that with Dave.”

In other news, Roth has suggested that he’s actually not retiring and that a Van Halen tribute tour could happen. The steady release of new solo songs certainly hints that DLR might not be ready to hang up the mic just yet.

Watch the video for David Lee Roth’s new song “Pointing at the Moon” below.