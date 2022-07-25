R.I.P. David Warner, Tron and The Omen Actor Dead at 80

David Warner, the esteemed English actor behind a number of formidable roles in films like Titanic, Tron, and The Omen, has died from a cancer-related illness at the age of 80.

In a statement to the BBC, Warner’s family confirmed his passing “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart” and shared, “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity… He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

Warner was a veteran actor of film, television, radio, and stage who often played up his steely intensity for villainous types including Titanic’s Spicer Lovejoy, Tron’s Ed Dillinger, and Twin Peaks’ Thomas Eckhardt. He first rose to prominence as a stage actor for the Royal Shakespeare Company and broke into the film industry with the titular role in 1966’s Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment.

Following his career-defining turn as the doomed photographer Keith Jennings in 1976’s The Omen, Warner went on to deliver memorable performances in 1979’s Time After Time, 2001’s Planet of the Apes, and more. His last screen credit was Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns in 2018.

His television career included various appearances across the Star Trek franchise, Doctor Who, Penny Dreadful, and more recently, opposite Kenneth Branagh in Wallander. Warner was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Special for 1981’s Masada. He also lent his voice to programs like The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Batman: The Animated Series, and Teen Titans Go!

The news was met online with condolences and love from Warner’s colleagues and fans. Mary Poppins co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a photo of the two actors together on Twitter and wrote, “So glad to have been able to express my admiration for David Warner’s incredible versatility and career in our time together on set… what a life and legacy.”

Director Edgar Wright name-checked some of his favorite roles played by Warner and said, “Very sad to hear of David Warner’s passing, an actor with a huge legacy on stage & screen and unforgettable roles.”

Sherlock and Doctor Who actor Mark Gatiss posted, “I grew up in awe of David Warner as a stalwart of so many of my favourite movies. To work extensively with him and to call him my friend was a gift beyond words. Goodnight, sweet Prince.”

